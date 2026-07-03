Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown is a British actress and producer who rose to fame as Eleven on Netflix’s *Stranger Things*. She has since taken on leading roles in films like *Enola Holmes* and *Godzilla vs. Kong*, while also founding Florence by Mills, a clean beauty brand designed specifically for Gen Z with products free from harsh chemicals. Brown’s career reflects a transition from child star to a multifaceted creative force in Hollywood. Fans return to Brown’s work because of her commitment to authentic storytelling and her influence beyond acting, particularly through her mental health advocacy and youth empowerment initiatives. Her ability to connect with younger audiences through both her film roles and entrepreneurial efforts has solidified her as a trendsetter who bridges entertainment and social impact.

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Millie Bobby Brown attends the 2026 Netflix Upfront at Sunset Pier 94 Studios on May 13, 2026 in New York City
Pop Culture

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out 'Vicious' Mom-Shaming Since Adopting Her Baby Girl

The 22-year-old actress addressed critics head-on during a June 10 appearance on Kylie Kelce's 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast, pushing back on scrutiny over her age, her husband, and even her baby's hat.

Abel Shifferaw33 days ago
Millie Bobby Brown at an event, wearing a strapless black dress with drop earrings, against a red and black background.
Pop Culture

Millie Bobby Brown to Photographer at ‘Stranger Things’ Premiere: ‘Smile? You Smile!’

The Netflix cult classic is debuting its final season later this month.

tara mahadevan245 days ago
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour at a "Stranger Things" event, posing in front of a themed backdrop.
Pop Culture

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour Pose at 'Stranger Things 5' Premiere Amid 'Bully' Rumors

'Stranger Things' creators, the Duffer Brothers, also responded to the rumors that Millie accused David of bullying on the show.

Joe Price253 days ago
A young person with dark hair, eyes closed, being gently touched on the face by another person. Warm lighting and wooden background.
Pop Culture

'Stranger Things' Final Season: Watch the New Trailer Now

The first volume of the final season launches Nov. 26.

Trace William Cowen261 days ago
Millie Bobby Brown
Pop Culture

‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Reveals if She Would Let Her Kids Become Child Actors

Her answer reveals a lot about how she was raised by parents Kelly and Robert Brown.

Lucille Barilla330 days ago
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British actress Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi attend to the premiere of "The Electric State" at Callao Cinema on February 27, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.
Pop Culture

Millie Bobby Brown Adopts Baby Girl With Husband Jake Bongiovi: 'Beyond Excited'

The couple will spend their "next chapter" as parents after getting married last year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams331 days ago
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the premiere of Netflix's 'Damsel' at the Paris Theater, in New York, on March 1, 2024.
Pop Culture

Millie Bobby Brown: Will 'Stranger Things' Star Shave Her Head After Baby With Jake Bongiovi?

An interview where the actor said she would change up her look after becoming a mother has resurfaced after news the couple adopted a baby girl.

Lucille Barilla331 days ago
Millie Bobby Brown
Pop Culture

Millie Bobby Brown on ‘Disturbing’ Coverage of Her Appearance: 'This Is Bullying’

The 21-year-old recently slammed critics who thought she wasn’t dressing her age.

tara mahadevan501 days ago
Millie Bobby Brown
Pop Culture

Millie Bobby Brown Thanks 'British Vogue' for Calling Out People Who Said She Looked ‘Old’

The 21-year-old recently debuted a platinum blond hairdo.

tara mahadevan505 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Millie Bobby Brown attends the world premiere of Netflix's "The Electric State" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Star in Britney Spears Biopic: 'Absolute Icon'

The actress is in "full support" of Spears bringing her story to life.

Jaelani Turner-Williams506 days ago
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Split image. Left: Millie Bobby Brown posing with Matthew Modine. Right: Brown with Jake Bongiovi at their wedding being officiated by Modine.
Pop Culture

Millie Bobby Brown's Wedding Was Officiated by Papa From 'Stranger Things'

Brown married Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, during a secret ceremony in May held in Villa Cetinale, Italy.

Alex Ocho653 days ago
Millie Bobby Brown in a sequined gown and Jake Bongiovi in a black suit and tie pose together at a Netflix event
Pop Culture

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Show Off Their Wedding Rings While in the Hamptons

The 'Stranger Things' star reportedly married Bongiovi in a secret wedding ceremony last weekend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams784 days ago
Music

Drake's 'For All the Dogs’: All the Direct Mentions and Potential Subliminal Disses

The self-proclaimed "Petty King" has struck again causing fans to scramble over who he's talking about on his eighth studio album, 'For All the Dogs.'

Mark Elibert1015 days ago
drake and millie bobby brown are pictured
Music

Drake Calls Out ‘Weirdos in My Comments’ Talking About Millie Bobby Brown in “Another Late Night” Track

The rapper and the British actress were in headlines a few years back when their text relationship and age gap raised eyebrows.

Trace William Cowen1016 days ago
Pop Culture

Millie Bobby Brown on Planning Her Wedding: ‘Such an Exciting Time in My Life’

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced their engagement in April after dating for two years.

tara mahadevan1069 days ago
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Pop Culture

Noah Schnapp Reveals How 'Stranger Things' Co-Star Millie Bobby Brown Reacted When He Came Out to Her

The 'Stranger Things' star made a list of people he wanted to tell in person before he publicly came out as gay earlier this year.

Joe Price1076 days ago

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