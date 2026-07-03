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‘Eggslut’ Is Coming to Canada: L.A.’s Viral Eatery To Open Two Downtown Toronto Locations
Life

'Eggslut' Is Coming to Canada: L.A.'s Viral Eatery To Open Two Downtown Toronto Locations

The viral sandwich chain is heading north with two Toronto locations, local sourcing, and plans for a bigger Canadian expansion.

Christopher Turner93 days ago
Chick-fil-A is Breaking a Food Promise It Made a Decade Ago—And Bird Flu is to Blame
Life

Chick-fil-A Says Bird Flu Could Derail Its Cage-Free Egg Promise

Bird flu has disrupted egg supply nationwide, but is that the whole story behind Chick-fil-A’s cage-free timeline? Inside the pressure from shifting laws and supply challenges.

Bernadette Giacomazzo101 days ago
Peso Pluma in a black cap and puffer jacket stands on stage, with musicians blurred in the background.
Music

Peso Pluma Says American Tortillas Are 'Not Good At All,' And Eggs 'Don't Crack The Way They Should'

The Mexican superstar explained why these foods fall flat in American on Complex's "GOAT Talk."

Alex Ocho304 days ago
Stock image of stacks of brown eggs in cardboard trays on a conveyor belt in a production facility.
Life

Police Investigate $40,000 Egg Heist Involving 100,000 Eggs in Pennsylvania

Authorities are trying to crack the case of 100,000 stolen organic eggs.

Alex Ocho528 days ago
Prices of eggs have skyrocketed in recent months
Life

Largest U.S. Producer of Eggs Sees 718 Percent Profit Due to Rising Prices

One of the largest producers of eggs in the U.S., Cal-Maine Foods, has seen over 700 percent increase in profits due to the rising cost of the food item.

taramhdvn1206 days ago
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Dollar Tree location in Chicago, Illinois
Life

Dollar Tree Takes Eggs Off Shelves Amid 'Very High' Price Climb

Dollar Tree has removed eggs from its shelves amid a price hike that's seen the cost of the breakfast staple skyrocket over the past few months.

Brad Callas1217 days ago
The scene of a massive blaze that killed tens of thousands of chickens
Life

100,000 Chickens Estimated to Have Died in Connecticut Fire Amid Ongoing Egg Price Concerns

The massive fire took place in the Bozrah area and was met with a response involving multiple local agencies and more than 100 firefighters.

Trace William Cowen1265 days ago
Nicolas Cage on red carpet at SXSW 2022
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage Wants to Join Possible ‘The Batman’ Sequel With ‘Absolutely Terrifying’ Rendition of This Villain

Speaking with reporters at SXSW, Nicolas Cage revealed he would love to star opposite Robert Pattinson in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves 'The Batman.'

Brad Callas1585 days ago
mailbox
Life

Florida Woman Arrested for Placing Easter Eggs Stuffed With Porn in Mailboxes

A 42-year-old Florida woman has been arrested after she allegedly placed Easter eggs stuffed with porn into the mailboxes of her neighbors.

Joe Price2290 days ago
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Ben Simmons
Sneakers

Ben Simmons Honored 'Egg Boy' With His Nike Sneakers

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons wore a special pair of sneakers during a recent game to honor the Australian teenager known as 'Egg Boy.'

Mike DeStefano2677 days ago
Australian flag
Life

Australian Senator Who Made Controversial Comment After New Zealand Attacks Egged by Teen

The senator immediately turned around and hit the boy.

tara mahadevan2682 days ago
This is a picture of an Egg.
Pop Culture

World Record Instagram Egg Reveals Thoughtful Message on Mental Health

The @world_record_egg account teamed up with Hulu for a 30-second commercial that revealed the egg's true purpose.

Philip Lewis2722 days ago
egg
Pop Culture

World Record Egg's Alleged Creator: 'F*ck the Kardashians'

Supreme Patty, the person allegedly behind the @world_record_egg account on Instagram, isn't a fan of the Kardashians.

Joe Price2741 days ago
kylie
Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner Loses Most-Liked Instagram Post Title to Egg Named Eugene

The new most-liked photo on the increasingly depressing platform is of a brown chicken egg purportedly named Eugene.

Trace William Cowen2742 days ago
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This is a picture of eggs.
Life

Over 200 Million Eggs Recalled After Nearly Two Dozen Cases of Salmonella Reported

An investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration into Rose Acre Farms results in the recall of nearly 207 million eggs, the largest since 2010.

Jose Martinez3016 days ago
food skills eggslut sandwich
Pop Culture

The Perfect Egg Sandwich, According to Alvin Cailan

A cult favorite in L.A., and now available at Chefs Club Counter in NYC, Eggslut’s secret is patience. Eggslut’s Fairfax is a must-try for any egg-sandwich enthusiast. See what goes into the best egg sandwich on this episode of Food Skills.

First We Feast3113 days ago

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