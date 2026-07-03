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'Eggslut' Is Coming to Canada: L.A.'s Viral Eatery To Open Two Downtown Toronto Locations
The viral sandwich chain is heading north with two Toronto locations, local sourcing, and plans for a bigger Canadian expansion.
Chick-fil-A Says Bird Flu Could Derail Its Cage-Free Egg Promise
Bird flu has disrupted egg supply nationwide, but is that the whole story behind Chick-fil-A’s cage-free timeline? Inside the pressure from shifting laws and supply challenges.
Peso Pluma Says American Tortillas Are 'Not Good At All,' And Eggs 'Don't Crack The Way They Should'
The Mexican superstar explained why these foods fall flat in American on Complex's "GOAT Talk."
Police Investigate $40,000 Egg Heist Involving 100,000 Eggs in Pennsylvania
Authorities are trying to crack the case of 100,000 stolen organic eggs.
Largest U.S. Producer of Eggs Sees 718 Percent Profit Due to Rising Prices
One of the largest producers of eggs in the U.S., Cal-Maine Foods, has seen over 700 percent increase in profits due to the rising cost of the food item.
Dollar Tree Takes Eggs Off Shelves Amid 'Very High' Price Climb
Dollar Tree has removed eggs from its shelves amid a price hike that's seen the cost of the breakfast staple skyrocket over the past few months.
100,000 Chickens Estimated to Have Died in Connecticut Fire Amid Ongoing Egg Price Concerns
The massive fire took place in the Bozrah area and was met with a response involving multiple local agencies and more than 100 firefighters.
Nicolas Cage Wants to Join Possible ‘The Batman’ Sequel With ‘Absolutely Terrifying’ Rendition of This Villain
Speaking with reporters at SXSW, Nicolas Cage revealed he would love to star opposite Robert Pattinson in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves 'The Batman.'
Florida Woman Arrested for Placing Easter Eggs Stuffed With Porn in Mailboxes
A 42-year-old Florida woman has been arrested after she allegedly placed Easter eggs stuffed with porn into the mailboxes of her neighbors.
Australian Teen Who Egged Islamophobic Politician Donates Almost $100,000 to Charity
Egg Boy is officially a philanthropist.
Ben Simmons Honored 'Egg Boy' With His Nike Sneakers
Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons wore a special pair of sneakers during a recent game to honor the Australian teenager known as 'Egg Boy.'
Australian Senator Who Made Controversial Comment After New Zealand Attacks Egged by Teen
The senator immediately turned around and hit the boy.
World Record Instagram Egg Reveals Thoughtful Message on Mental Health
The @world_record_egg account teamed up with Hulu for a 30-second commercial that revealed the egg's true purpose.
World Record Egg's Alleged Creator: 'F*ck the Kardashians'
Supreme Patty, the person allegedly behind the @world_record_egg account on Instagram, isn't a fan of the Kardashians.
Kylie Jenner Loses Most-Liked Instagram Post Title to Egg Named Eugene
The new most-liked photo on the increasingly depressing platform is of a brown chicken egg purportedly named Eugene.
Hailey Baldwin Switches IG Account Handle to Hailey Bieber
It's internet official.
Over 200 Million Eggs Recalled After Nearly Two Dozen Cases of Salmonella Reported
An investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration into Rose Acre Farms results in the recall of nearly 207 million eggs, the largest since 2010.
The Perfect Egg Sandwich, According to Alvin Cailan
A cult favorite in L.A., and now available at Chefs Club Counter in NYC, Eggslut’s secret is patience. Eggslut’s Fairfax is a must-try for any egg-sandwich enthusiast. See what goes into the best egg sandwich on this episode of Food Skills.