15 'Backrooms' Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

Backrooms, the latest horror film phenomenon from A24 Films, is currently streaming on Amazon and Apple TV. Directed and conceived by digital content creator Kane Parsons, it's based on 4chan-originated creepypasta that Parsons subsequently turned into a series of viral short films. He began making those films when he was 16; A24 gave him the green light and bankrolled this feature film when he was 19. And now, at 21 years old, he's on top of the world, as the youngest director to have a number one film at the North American box office.

Watching Backrooms in isolation, with no expectations for what you're about to see, can be a puzzling, even disappointing experience. This movie is deliberately vague, providing no clear explanation of its central mystery. But if you dig deeper—into the Internet lore that preceded the film and the Easter eggs in the film itself—you'll find some closure and resolution.

Here are 15 trivia facts and Easter Eggs you might have missed in Backrooms. Whether you're about to watch this movie for the first time and want a little context, or whether you just finished watching it and want to know what the hell just happened, we've got you covered.

[Ed. Note: Spoilers for Backrooms lie ahead, matey!]