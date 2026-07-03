Easter Eggs

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Street Fighter (2026)
Pop Culture

Every Easter Egg in the 'Street Fighter' Trailer

Round One. Fight!

Kevin Wong89 days ago
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Pop Culture

Everything You Missed From the First 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Trailer

You didn't catch everything from the first 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer, and we have the screengrabs to prove it.

Kevin Wong120 days ago
Life

Doctor Warns Against Eating Too Much Chocolate Over Easter

Internet responds: “You’re not my mum!”

James Keith843 days ago
Wayne NLE screenshot from youtube
Music

NLE Choppa Taps Lil Wayne for New Single and Video "Ain't Gonna Answer,” Packed With Vintage Cash Money References

NLE Choppa tapped Weezy for his new single and video paying reverent tribute to Cash Money, the Hot Boys, “Back That Azz Up,” and more. Watch it here.

Brad Callas1212 days ago
Advertisement
Ant Man and the Wasp Quantumania Review
Pop Culture

20 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed (Plus Those End Credit Scenes)

How many Easter Eggs did you notice in Marvel's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'? This dive into the film's Easter eggs will put you to the test.

Kevin Wong1242 days ago
Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Pop Culture

24 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Easter Eggs and References You Might Have Missed (Plus Those End Credits)

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is already a hit at the box office. Here are the Easter eggs and references we caught, plus that emotional mid-credits scene.

Kevin Wong1340 days ago
Ms Marvel Joins MCU Review
Pop Culture

30 ‘Ms. Marvel' Easter Eggs and References (Plus The End Credits and That Game-Changing Reveal)

Now that Season 1 has come to an end, we break down 30 Easter eggs and references from Disney+'s 'Ms. Marvel,' plus the end credits that massive reveal

Kevin Wong1460 days ago
Doctor Strange easter eggs
Pop Culture

33 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' References and Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

Here are 33 references and Easter eggs in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' that you might have missed, including those mid and end credits scenes.

Kevin Wong1529 days ago
The Batman Easter Eggs and References
Pop Culture

'The Batman' Easter Eggs and References and You Might Have Missed, Plus The End Credits Scene

'The Batman' owned the box office and public opinion. Did everyone catch those Easter eggs and references—and that post-credits scene? Here's what you missed.

Kevin Wong1593 days ago
Advertisement
Eternals Easter Eggs and References
Pop Culture

Marvel's 'Eternals': 30 Easter Eggs and References You Might Have Missed (Plus Those End Credits Scenes)

After hitting Disney+, Marvel's 'Eternals' may have gotten a second life. Here are all of the Easter eggs you may have missed, including the post-credits scene!

Kevin Wong1635 days ago
The Matrix Resurrections
Pop Culture

32 ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Easter Eggs and References You Might Have Missed (Plus Those End Credits)

Warner Bros. recently released 'The Matrix Resurrections,' the fourth film in the 'Matrix' franchise. Here are all the easter eggs you might have missed!

Kevin Wong1662 days ago
Spider Man No Way Home Easter Eggs
Pop Culture

28 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Easter Eggs and References You Might Have Missed (Plus Those End Credits Scenes)

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is setting records at the box office. Here are 28 Easter eggs and references you may have missed from the biggest film of 2021.

Kevin Wong1669 days ago
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Easter Eggs
Pop Culture

28 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Easter Eggs

Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' has been smashing box office records since its Labor Day release. Here are the best Easter eggs &amp; references in the iconic Marvel movie.

Kevin Wong1771 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App