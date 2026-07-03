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The 50 Best 'Mortal Kombat' (2021) Easter Eggs Ahead of 'Mortal Kombat II'
FINISH HIM!
Everything You Missed From the First 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Trailer
You didn't catch everything from the first 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer, and we have the screengrabs to prove it.
Doctor Warns Against Eating Too Much Chocolate Over Easter
Internet responds: “You’re not my mum!”
NLE Choppa Taps Lil Wayne for New Single and Video "Ain't Gonna Answer,” Packed With Vintage Cash Money References
NLE Choppa tapped Weezy for his new single and video paying reverent tribute to Cash Money, the Hot Boys, “Back That Azz Up,” and more. Watch it here.
20 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed (Plus Those End Credit Scenes)
How many Easter Eggs did you notice in Marvel's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'? This dive into the film's Easter eggs will put you to the test.
24 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Easter Eggs and References You Might Have Missed (Plus Those End Credits)
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is already a hit at the box office. Here are the Easter eggs and references we caught, plus that emotional mid-credits scene.
30 ‘Ms. Marvel' Easter Eggs and References (Plus The End Credits and That Game-Changing Reveal)
Now that Season 1 has come to an end, we break down 30 Easter eggs and references from Disney+'s 'Ms. Marvel,' plus the end credits that massive reveal
33 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' References and Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed
Here are 33 references and Easter eggs in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' that you might have missed, including those mid and end credits scenes.
'The Batman' Easter Eggs and References and You Might Have Missed, Plus The End Credits Scene
'The Batman' owned the box office and public opinion. Did everyone catch those Easter eggs and references—and that post-credits scene? Here's what you missed.
Marvel's 'Eternals': 30 Easter Eggs and References You Might Have Missed (Plus Those End Credits Scenes)
After hitting Disney+, Marvel's 'Eternals' may have gotten a second life. Here are all of the Easter eggs you may have missed, including the post-credits scene!
32 ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Easter Eggs and References You Might Have Missed (Plus Those End Credits)
Warner Bros. recently released 'The Matrix Resurrections,' the fourth film in the 'Matrix' franchise. Here are all the easter eggs you might have missed!
28 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Easter Eggs and References You Might Have Missed (Plus Those End Credits Scenes)
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is setting records at the box office. Here are 28 Easter eggs and references you may have missed from the biggest film of 2021.
28 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Easter Eggs
Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' has been smashing box office records since its Labor Day release. Here are the best Easter eggs & references in the iconic Marvel movie.