Earl Thomas

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Split image. Left: Earl Thomas in a football jersey with dreadlocks. Right: His ex-wife Nina Thomas with long hair smiling, wearing a light-colored top.
Sports

Earl Thomas Allegedly Had $2.7 Million Stolen by Estranged Wife

Nina Thomas, who filed for divorce from the NFL star in 2020 over alleged infidelity, faces multiple charges of fraud and theft.

Alex Ocho572 days ago
Sports

Former Seahawks Safety Earl Thomas Victim of $1.9 Million Identity Theft Scheme Orchestrated by Ex-Wife's Boyfriend

The boyfriend of Thomas' ex-wife has been arrested after impersonating the All-Pro safety in an effort to steal money and cars in an elaborate fraud scam.

Brad Callas980 days ago
Free safety Earl Thomas #29 of the Baltimore Ravens runs onto the field
Sports

Arrest Warrant Issued for Ex-Ravens Star Earl Thomas

Texas authorities say the 33-year-old safety violated a protective order granted to his wife. Thomas is charged with a third-degree felony for the violation.

Joshua Espinoza1532 days ago
Earl Thomas #29 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on
Sports

Ravens Release Safety Earl Thomas, Cites Personal Conduct Reasons

Now that he's released, the Ravens are expected to attempt to void Thomas' $10 million guaranteed salary which will move the safety to file a grievance.

Xavier Hamilton2154 days ago
Earl Thomas
Sports

Earl Thomas Responds to Colin Cowherd's Comments About Russell Wilson: 'Lame'

Colin Cowherd has courted controversy once again after he went on a rant defending Russell Wilson, during which he also took a shot at Earl Thomas.

Joe Price2255 days ago
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earl thomas wife fight
Sports

Earl Thomas Was Allegedly Held at Gunpoint by Wife After She Caught Him Cheating

TMZ reports that Nina Thomas was arrested for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon back in April.

Abel Shifferaw2263 days ago
earl thomas
Sports

Earl Thomas Doesn't Regret Flipping Off Pete Carroll

Earl Thomas gives his reasons for making the gesture.

Alex Galbraith2550 days ago
leveon bell silence
Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers Haven't Heard From Le'Veon Bell

The team reportedly hasn't been in touch with Bell, even though he plans to return.

Alex Galbraith2833 days ago
Earl Thomas
Sports

Le'Veon Bell On Earl Thomas' Injury: 'I'll Continue to be the "Bad Guy" For All of Us'

Le'Veon Bell chimed in when a teammate defended Earl Thomas' middle finger to management after a broken leg. Thomas' injury is why Bell says he's holding out.

countcenci2847 days ago
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earl thomas middle finger
Sports

It Looks Like Earl Thomas Gave Seahawks The Finger While Being Carted Off The Field

Earl Thomas left no questions about how he felt about his team.

Alex Galbraith2847 days ago
Bobby Wagner during game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Sports

Seahawks' Bobby Wagner Blasts Teammate Earl Thomas for Criticizing His Decision to Play Injured

Earl Thomas and Bobby Wagner are the latest Seahawks teammates to be at odds with one another this season.

Jose Martinez3133 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Seahawks Players Respond to Earl Thomas Tweeting About Retirement After Suffering Broken Leg

Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, and the Seahawks respond to Earl Thomas tweeting about retirement after suffering a broken leg.

Chris Yuscavage3512 days ago
Air Jordan 7 Earl Thomas Seahawks PE Turf Shoes
Sneakers

Up Close with Earl Thomas' Air Jordan 7 "Seahawks" Turf Shoes

You don't see these every day.

Brandon Richard3582 days ago
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Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Earl Thomas May Have the Best Air Jordan 7 Cleats Yet

A good look for the Super bowl winner.

Brandon Richard3855 days ago

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