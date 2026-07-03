Earl Sweatshirt

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Earl Sweatshirt.
Music

Earl Sweatshirt Postpones North American Tour With MIKE After Suffering Injury

However, the European tour dates this summer are still a go, according to the Odd Future rapper's rep.

Trey Alston42 days ago
Earl Sweatshirt and JPEGMAFIA in casual attire; Earl is performing with a microphone, and JPEGMAFIA is standing with arms crossed.
Music

Earl Sweatshirt Calls Out JPEGMAFIA for Seemingly Taking Subliminal Shots: 'Lmao Leave Me Alone'

JPEGMAFIA previously suggested that Earl had been "making the same f*cking song" for years.

Joe Price78 days ago
Earl Sweatshirt and Aida Osman
Music

Aida Osman Claims She and Husband Earl Sweatshirt Tried to 'Break' ChatGPT

"It was just an immediate error message.”

Trey Alston237 days ago
James Gunn at a "Peacemaker" event, wearing glasses and a black suit, with the show's logo in the background.
Pop Culture

James Gunn Says 2025 Could Be Hip-Hop’s Best Year Yet, Praises Earl Sweatshirt and More

James Gunn calls 2025 a standout year for hip-hop, highlighting Earl Sweatshirt and more.

Mark Elibert256 days ago
Two men in a parking garage talking, one holding a phone. Text overlays read, "you know, if you close your eyes they actually kinda look alike."
Music

Earl Sweatshirt Shows Process of Casting Impostor to Perform at Listening Party in "CRISCO" Video

Someone was enlisted to embody Earl's "overall essence" for the performance.

Trace William Cowen324 days ago
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(L-R) Earl Sweatshirt, Tyler the Creator and Frank Ocean.
Music

Earl Sweatshirt Reveals He Talks to Tyler, the Creator 'More Than' Frank Ocean

The rapper's comments come on the heels of the release of his fifth album, 'Live Laugh Love.'

tara mahadevan330 days ago
Earl Sweatshirt wearing a white t-shirt and a gray cap is performing on stage with a microphone in hand.
Music

Earl Sweatshirt Says Anyone Complaining About 'Mumble Rap' in 2025 Is 'Probably Racist'

He also said that he's very interested in expanding his "linguistic capabilities."

Joe Price330 days ago
Earl Sweatshirt's Live, Laugh, Love
Music

Earl Sweatshirt Returns With 'Live Laugh Love' Album

The Chicago-born artist teased the project during a wild listening party in Los Angeles.

Joshua Espinoza330 days ago
A performer on stage wearing a dark cap with small horns, a red and black sweater, holding a microphone and pointing outward.
Music

JPEGMAFIA Rips Alchemist, Earl Sweatshirt, and More for ‘Making the Same F*cking Song’ for 20 Years

JPEGMAFIA gave an extensive interview in which he called out some of his contemporaries.

Mark Elibert403 days ago
Doechii sits at a table, smiling. The room has a yellow wall, and there's a fruit bowl and cup on the table.
Music

Doechii Kicks Off 2025 With Expansive "Denial Is a River" Video

The song itself appears on Doechii's Grammy-nominated 'Alligator Bites Never Heal' project.

Trace William Cowen562 days ago
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A person with braided hair and colorful beads, wearing a light-colored outfit with a tie, stands in front of a purple curtain.
Music

Doechii Slaps Earl Sweatshirt in 'Denial is a River' Trailer

Doechii's show is scheduled to drop on January 2.

Mark Elibert566 days ago
Earl Sweatshirt wearing a colorful hoodie and sunglasses holds a microphone on stage.
Music

Earl Sweatshirt's New Verse Referencing Gaza Has the Internet Talking

He shoutouts Gaza and sounds like he's switching his style up on El Cousteau's "Words2LiveBy."

Trey Alston630 days ago
Music

Earl Sweatshirt Is the First Guest on 'That's Deep,' Complex's Existential Interview Show

<i>Complex’s new show ‘That’s Deep' is hosted by Yedoye Travis. Watch it on YouTube now.</i>

Eric Skelton1010 days ago
Music

Earl Sweatshirt and the Alchemist Drop New Album 'Voir Dire'

The frequent collaborators have been teasing their full-length album for a while.

Joe Price1058 days ago

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