Former Seahawks Safety Earl Thomas Victim of $1.9 Million Identity Theft Scheme Orchestrated by Ex-Wife's Boyfriend

Seattle Seahawks legend Earl Thomas has fallen victim to a $1.9 million identify theft scheme orchestrated by former All-Pro safety's ex-wife's boyfriend.

Nola.com reports Kevin J. Thompson, 38, a New Orleans man who's dating Thomas' ex-wife, has been arrested on charges of identity theft, forgery, money laundering, credit card fraud, computer fraud and bank fraud charges.

Thompson is accused of using a fake driver's license with his photo but Thomas' information to “create a phony bank account and transfer vehicle titles.” The scheme began in May 2022, when Thompson allegedly moved at least $700,000 from Earl Thomas’ bank accounts into a Jefferson Federal Credit Union account he opened.

In addition, Thompson transferred title in multiple vehicles owned by Earl Thomas to himself, before selling the cars and keeping the money. Thompson also cashed the Super Bowl champion's NFL checks into fraudulent accounts, while also stealing from Thomas' retirement account.

In total, Thompson is accused of stealing roughly $1.9 million from Thomas.

The news arrives nearly four years after Thomas retired from the NFL following 10 seasons in the league. A seven-time Pro Bowler, Thomas spent nine seasons with the Seahawks, before ending his career in 2019 with the Baltimore Ravens.

Thompson is free on a $730,000 bond.