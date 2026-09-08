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ASK

Joined May 2012 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories

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"NFL Madden" Ratings Czar Donny Moore Talks Clowney, Top-Rated NFL Rookies

Why do some rookies in Madden NFL get rated a 65 and other a 98? EA Sports helps us unlock the code.

ASK4440 days ago
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10 Reasons to Be Excited About "Madden 15"

EA Sports' Madden 15 is on the way. Here's why you need to cop the game at the drop.

ASK4449 days ago
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10 Impact Rookies Slated to Dominate <i>NBA 2K15</i>

Here are 10 rookies from the 2014 NBA Draft class that can make the biggest impact in NBA 2K15..

ASK4453 days ago
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10 Bonus Characters Who Should Join Bruce Lee in EA Sports UFC

With EA Sports UFC now out in stores, we take a look at the 10 characters who should join Bruce Lee in the game as unlockable characters.

ASK4475 days ago
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Ranking the 15 Best NFL Teams for "Madden 15"

With the release of "Madden 15" fast approaching, and the NFL Draft now complete, we take a look at the the best teams equipped to win in Madden.

ASK4482 days ago
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15 NFL Draft Prospects That Will Wreak Havoc on Defenses in the Next "Madden"

Meet the top 15 offensive 2014 NFL Draft prospects that will be wreaking havoc on defenses in the next version of Madden.

ASK4514 days ago
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Playing Frankenstein: Creating the Most Freakishly Athletic "NBA 2K" Team of All Time

NBA Playoffs and Creating the Most Freakishly Athletic "NBA 2K" Team of All Time

ASK4522 days ago
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The NFL's Next Wave of Fast, Hard-Hitting Defensive Draft Prospects for "Madden '15"

Madden 15 is coming. These NFL draft prospects should be topping your roster.

ASK4540 days ago

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