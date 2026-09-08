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Steve Haske

Joined July 2014 | 617 posts
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Latest Stories

'Fortnite'

The 25 Best Co-Op Video Games to Play With Friends

Online co-op &amp; multiplayer games are the perfect opportunity to show off your video gaming skills. From Fortnite to Minecraft, here are the best co-op games.

Steve Haske1737 days ago
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Definitive Reasoning Why "The Last of Us Remastered" on the PS4 is Worth Your Time

The Last of Us Remastered is worth your time in every way possible.

Steve Haske4432 days ago
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"Tekken 7" In Development, Existence Leaked [Update: Video]

"Tekken 7" In Development, Existence Leaked [Update: Video]

Steve Haske4449 days ago
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Could Sony Bring Back "Crash Bandicoot"?

Could Sony Bring Back "Crash Bandicoot"?

Steve Haske4449 days ago
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"Lords Of Fallen" E3 Gameplay Debuts (Video)

"Lords Of Fallen" E3 Gameplay Debuts (Video)

Steve Haske4449 days ago
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PS3/360 Exclusive "Assassin's Creed" To Be Revealed Soon

PS3/360 Exclusive "Assassin's Creed" To Be Revealed Soon

Steve Haske4450 days ago
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New "Smash Bros." Character Getting Announced Tomorrow

New "Smash Bros." Character Getting Announced Tomorrow

Steve Haske4450 days ago
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Want Next-Gen? Check "DriveClub" In The Rain

Want Next-Gen? Check "DriveClub" In The Rain

Steve Haske4450 days ago

"Final Fantasy Explorers" Hits Japan This Winter (Video)

"Final Fantasy Explorers" Hits Japan This Winter (Video)

Steve Haske4450 days ago

"VizionEck": Abstractions In Black And White (Video)

"VizionEck": Abstractions In Black And White (Video)

Steve Haske4451 days ago
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"Alien: Isolation" Original Cast DLC Not Just For Pre-Orders

"Alien: Isolation" Original Cast DLC Not Just For Pre-Orders

Steve Haske4451 days ago

Beware: Leave The Room, Suffer Game Mayhem (Video)

Beware: Leave The Room, Suffer Game Mayhem (Video)

Steve Haske4456 days ago
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1930's Style Indie Shooter "Cuphead" To Be A Trilogy

1930's Style Indie Shooter "Cuphead" To Be A Trilogy

Steve Haske4456 days ago

"Gods Will Be Watching" Your Moral Actions Soon (Video)

"Gods Will Be Watching" Your Moral Actions Soon (Video)

Steve Haske4457 days ago

"Master Chief Collection" Gets New Arbiter-Focused Trailer (Video)

"Master Chief Collection" Gets New Arbiter-Focused Trailer (Video)

Steve Haske4457 days ago
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"Monster Hunter Freedom Unite" Hits iOS

"Monster Hunter Freedom Unite" Hits iOS

Steve Haske4457 days ago
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Pokémon Center US Online Store Opening August 6

Pokémon Center US Online Store Opening August 6

Steve Haske4457 days ago
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New "Doom" Debuting At This Month's Quakecon

New "Doom" Debuting At This Month's Quakecon

Steve Haske4458 days ago

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