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Houston Rodeo’s Strict New Dress Code Is Sparking Backlash Online
New rules let staff turn fans away for ‘excessive’ skin, visible tattoos, and more — and some Houston rodeo-goers say the family-friendly line goes too far.
Kanye West Malibu Mansion Trial to Begin as Judge Warns on Courtroom Attire
Who could the judge be worried about?
Green Dress TikToker Calls Viral Video About Wearing Heels in the Club a 'Little Jokey-Joke,' Didn't Intend for It to Blow Up
TikToker Rae Christine provided some context for the original video and assured her viewers that she was okay despite the relentless comments.
Savannah James Weighs In on Woman Buying Wedding Dress Before Proposal on New Podcast 'Everybody's Crazy'
In this exclusive clip, James and co-host April McDaniel chat with a caller on their show's hotline.
Missouri House Faces Backlash After Tightening Dress Code for Women Lawmakers
The Republican-controlled House adopted a new rules package that requires female legislators to cover their shoulders while on the House floor.
Claim That Kim Kardashian Damaged Marilyn Monroe Dress Addressed by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Rep
A side-by-side edit of two photos allege to show damage from Kim Kardashian's wearing of the dress, purchased by Ripley's Believe It or Not! in 2016.
Kendall Jenner Responds to Criticism Over Dress She Wore to Friend's Wedding
Kendall Jenner addresses critics who called her out for wearing a cutout dress that they deemed "inappropriate" at her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding.
Woman Claims She Was Disinvited From Friend's Wedding Because She 'Looked Too Good' in Bridesmaid Dress
Alena Yildiz, a 21-year-old model from Germany, made the claim in a TikTok post in which she showed off the dress that ended a friendship. "She was very angry."
Rihanna Got Tom Daley to Take a Picture of Troye Sivan Peeing With His Dress On at the Met Gala
Following the Met Gala, Troye Sivan shared a picture of himself attempting to pee with his dress on that he says Rihanna wanted Tom Daley to take for her.
Teacher Gave Shoes Off His Feet So Dress Code Couldn’t Prevent Student From Graduating
Louisiana 19-year-old Daverius Peters almost missed graduating from Hahnville High School because his shoes didn’t align with the ceremony’s dress code.
Lamar Odom Wore Tracksuit to Restaurant Months Before Dominique Wilkins Got Kicked Out for Dress Code
Lamar Odom wore a tracksuit to an Atlanta restaurant the denied Hawks legend Domonique Wilkins entry just a week prior for a similar outfit.
14-Year-Old Florida Girl Questions School's Dress Code After Teacher Called Her Outfit Too Revealing
14-year-old Florida girl Alice Wagner has taken a stand against her school after her teacher accused her of wearing inappropriate clothing to class.
Black Man Filmed Being Kicked Out of Restaurant for Wearing Sneakers While White Patrons in Sneakers Are Left Alone
The establishment's owner maintains that the dress code is posted at the building's entrance. He does admit fault on behalf of his employees.
Baltimore Restaurant Owner Apologizes to Black Mother Over Manager’s Discrimination Against Her Child
The Atlas Restaurant Group issued an apology to a Black mother after video showed an establishment’s manager discriminating against her child.
Kim Kardashian’s Vintage Dress at the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party Was Christmas Gift From Kanye
Kim Kardashian went all out for her outfit at the 2020 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party, donning a vintage Alexander McQueen Oyster dress.
Virginia School Board Votes Against Confederate Flag Dress Code Ban
Franklin County School Board in Rocky Mount, Virginia voted 7 to 1 against a ban on clothing showing the Confederate flag.