Dress Codes

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Houston Rodeo Announces Controversial New Dress Code
Style

Houston Rodeo’s Strict New Dress Code Is Sparking Backlash Online

New rules let staff turn fans away for ‘excessive’ skin, visible tattoos, and more — and some Houston rodeo-goers say the family-friendly line goes too far.

Bernadette Giacomazzo123 days ago
Left: Woman in car with curly hair and hoop earrings. Right: Same woman in green strapless dress, posing in mirror selfie. Text references age 34
Style

Green Dress TikToker Calls Viral Video About Wearing Heels in the Club a 'Little Jokey-Joke,' Didn't Intend for It to Blow Up

TikToker Rae Christine provided some context for the original video and assured her viewers that she was okay despite the relentless comments.

Jaelani Turner-Williams726 days ago
Pop Culture

Savannah James Weighs In on Woman Buying Wedding Dress Before Proposal on New Podcast 'Everybody's Crazy'

In this exclusive clip, James and co-host April McDaniel chat with a caller on their show's hotline.

Jaelani Turner-Williams810 days ago
Missouri Legislature Adopts Stricter Dress Code on Women Lawmakers
Life

Missouri House Faces Backlash After Tightening Dress Code for Women Lawmakers

The Republican-controlled House adopted a new rules package that requires female legislators to cover their shoulders while on the House floor.

Joshua Espinoza1282 days ago
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Kim Kardashian
Pop Culture

Claim That Kim Kardashian Damaged Marilyn Monroe Dress Addressed by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Rep

A side-by-side edit of two photos allege to show damage from Kim Kardashian's wearing of the dress, purchased by Ripley's Believe It or Not! in 2016.

Trace William Cowen1493 days ago
Kendall Jenner poses for photos at a fashion show.
Style

Kendall Jenner Responds to Criticism Over Dress She Wore to Friend's Wedding

Kendall Jenner addresses critics who called her out for wearing a cutout dress that they deemed "inappropriate" at her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding.

Jose Martinez1650 days ago
bridesmaid says she was uninvited from wedding for looking ‘too good’ in the dress
Life

Woman Claims She Was Disinvited From Friend's Wedding Because She 'Looked Too Good' in Bridesmaid Dress

Alena Yildiz, a 21-year-old model from Germany, made the claim in a TikTok post in which she showed off the dress that ended a friendship. "She was very angry."

Joshua Espinoza1666 days ago
rihanna-troye-sivan
Music

Rihanna Got Tom Daley to Take a Picture of Troye Sivan Peeing With His Dress On at the Met Gala

Following the Met Gala, Troye Sivan shared a picture of himself attempting to pee with his dress on that he says Rihanna wanted Tom Daley to take for her.

Joe Price1766 days ago
Lakewood High School students
Life

Teacher Gave Shoes Off His Feet So Dress Code Couldn’t Prevent Student From Graduating

Louisiana 19-year-old Daverius Peters almost missed graduating from Hahnville High School because his shoes didn’t align with the ceremony’s dress code.

Xavier Hamilton1873 days ago
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lamar
Sports

Lamar Odom Wore Tracksuit to Restaurant Months Before Dominique Wilkins Got Kicked Out for Dress Code

Lamar Odom wore a tracksuit to an Atlanta restaurant the denied Hawks legend Domonique Wilkins entry just a week prior for a similar outfit.

Jordan Rose1876 days ago
14-year-old-student
Life

14-Year-Old Florida Girl Questions School's Dress Code After Teacher Called Her Outfit Too Revealing

14-year-old Florida girl Alice Wagner has taken a stand against her school after her teacher accused her of wearing inappropriate clothing to class.

Joe Price1897 days ago
Umi Sushi
Life

Black Man Filmed Being Kicked Out of Restaurant for Wearing Sneakers While White Patrons in Sneakers Are Left Alone

The establishment's owner maintains that the dress code is posted at the building's entrance. He does admit fault on behalf of his employees.

Xavier Hamilton2088 days ago
A table setting is viewed in the bar at the newly re opened Tavern on the Green.
Life

Baltimore Restaurant Owner Apologizes to Black Mother Over Manager’s Discrimination Against Her Child

The Atlas Restaurant Group issued an apology to a Black mother after video showed an establishment’s manager discriminating against her child.

Jose Martinez2216 days ago
Kim K and Kanye W
Style

Kim Kardashian’s Vintage Dress at the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party Was Christmas Gift From Kanye

Kim Kardashian went all out for her outfit at the 2020 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party, donning a vintage Alexander McQueen Oyster dress. 

Joe Price2350 days ago
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confederate flag
Life

Virginia School Board Votes Against Confederate Flag Dress Code Ban

Franklin County School Board in Rocky Mount, Virginia voted 7 to 1 against a ban on clothing showing the Confederate flag.

Philip Lewis2375 days ago

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