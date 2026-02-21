Kanye West Malibu Mansion Trial to Begin as Judge Warns on Courtroom Attire

Kanye West is heading to trial next week over a dispute tied to his controversial Malibu mansion renovation, and the judge overseeing the case has already issued a strict warning about courtroom attire.

During a final hearing ahead of the trial, Los Angeles County Judge Brock T. Hammond told attorneys that everyone involved, including witnesses and spectators, must follow courtroom dress standards.

“The parties and witnesses you’re calling must comply with the basic dress code of the court. No hats, sunglasses, or revealing clothing. No drama,” Hammond said on Friday (Mar. 20), adding that anyone who doesn’t follow the rules will not be allowed inside.

West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are both expected to testify. The latter, with her famously revealing outfits, was likely a primary target of the judge’s comments — as was, surely, her occasionally swastika-donning husband.

The lawsuit was filed by Tony Saxon, a construction worker who claims he was hired in 2021 to manage renovations and provide security at the beachfront property, originally designed by renowned architect Tadao Ando.