Kanye West Malibu Mansion Trial to Begin as Judge Warns on Courtroom Attire

Kanye West is heading to trial next week over a dispute tied to his controversial Malibu mansion renovation, and the judge overseeing the case has already issued a strict warning about courtroom attire.
During a final hearing ahead of the trial, Los Angeles County Judge Brock T. Hammond told attorneys that everyone involved, including witnesses and spectators, must follow courtroom dress standards.
“The parties and witnesses you’re calling must comply with the basic dress code of the court. No hats, sunglasses, or revealing clothing. No drama,” Hammond said on Friday (Mar. 20), adding that anyone who doesn’t follow the rules will not be allowed inside.
West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are both expected to testify. The latter, with her famously revealing outfits, was likely a primary target of the judge’s comments — as was, surely, her occasionally swastika-donning husband.
The lawsuit was filed by Tony Saxon, a construction worker who claims he was hired in 2021 to manage renovations and provide security at the beachfront property, originally designed by renowned architect Tadao Ando.
Saxon alleges he was promised $20,000 per week, but says he was paid only once. He also claims he lived at the site under difficult conditions while dealing with increasingly extreme instructions. According to the complaint, Saxon was fired after raising safety concerns.
West purchased the home in 2021 for $57.3 million but dramatically altered it by stripping it down to its bare structure. He eventually sold the property in 2024 for $21 million, far below what he paid.
The trial is expected to last about 12 days and could become the first of several lawsuits tied to West’s business dealings to reach a jury. West’s attorney also raised concerns about safety at the courthouse, noting that his client’s presence could attract large crowds. The judge responded that security would be present, but emphasized there would be no special treatment.
If the case proceeds as planned, jurors will hear allegations that West pushed for unconventional renovation plans, including removing key infrastructure from the home, which Saxon claims created dangerous working conditions. Saxon is seeking unpaid wages and damages, while West has denied wrongdoing. The trial is scheduled to begin next week in Los Angeles.