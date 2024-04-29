Savannah James lets listeners into her girl talk with friend April McDaniel on their new podcast Everybody's Crazy.
Scheduled to debut on Tuesday, April 30, the show sees the ladies get the "crazy" from callers on their 888-601-CRZY (2799) hotline. In an exclusive clip from the show, an Atlanta woman named Taylor dials in and asks, "Is it crazy that I purchased my wedding dress before I got proposed to?"
James, who's married to—and shares three children with—her childhood sweetheart LeBron James, laughs while McDaniel responds, "A little bit."
While Taylor explains that she's engaged now "so it's okay," she reflects on the premature decision being "a little crazy."
"It was a little crazy, but it's not too crazy," McDaniel adds. "I feel like...I also believe in manifesting, so it's a teetering line there. There is that manifesting piece, but then there is that piece that's like, [a] little cuckoo. But I'm on the verge."
Savannah James chimed in, saying, "And I feel like if you love that [and] you wanted that to be your wedding dress, then it was okay to get it."
The open conversation might come as a surprise from James, who's extremely private about her personal life, but in an interview with People, she admitted that while she's "scared as hell" about the response to Everybody's Crazy, the show has been "freeing" for her.
"I think that for me, it's freeing because it allows me to show a side of my personality," she told the magazine. "We are both very private, and I've been very private and kind of played the background this far in my husband's career. But I am excited to venture off into new things, we're going into new phases of our lives."
James continued, "And as nerve-racking and anxiety-ridden as it is to do something new, I'm really excited."
As for being a family woman alongside the NBA icon, James shared, "I started my family pretty young and I was just in a space of trying to navigate who I was at the time or who I am. And I feel like I've grown so much from playing the background, taking care of the kids, supporting my husband."
While remaining a dedicated wife and mother, James is fully bringing her personality to listeners globally. "Now I'm just kind of like, my kids are growing, basically out of the house," she said. "My daughter is now there with me and she's watching me and she's already expressed to me, 'Mom, I want to be like you.'"
Head here to catch Everybody's Crazy on Spotify; the premiere arrives Tuesday.