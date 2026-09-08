Laura Grande
Latest Stories
Jordin Tootoo Talks Hockey, Inspiring Indigenous Youth, and Canada Goose's New Footwear Collection
The first NHL player of Inuk descent chats about his hockey career, charity work with Indigenous youth, and what he’s been up to since hanging up his skates.
The 15 Highest-Paid NHL Players This Season, Ranked
Here are the richest players in the NHL, ranked by their 2021-2022 salaries. As arenas slowly start to refill with fans, star players continue to make bank.
The 2020 Complex Canada Staff Wish List
From the Wu-Tang Nike Dunk Highs to James Harden getting traded to the Raptors, here are the gifts our staff wants the most this holiday season.
The Most Stylish Players in the NHL Bubble
Now that the NHL has loosened the reins on their game-day dress code, players have been getting some relaxed-as-hell fits off.
How 16 of the NHL's Biggest Stars Are Spending Isolation
From dancing and dog tricks to Whisper Challenges and the Toosie Slide, this is how hockey's top players are spending their time in quarantine.
Are Tessa Virtue & Morgan Rielly Canada’s (Secret) New Power Couple?
The Toronto Maple Leaf and retired Olympic figure skater are apparently… knocking skates, so to speak.
Let's Dance: 12 Unforgettable Hockey Fights We're Still Talking About
With Zack Kassian suspended for his now-infamous rag-dolling of the Matthew Tkachuk, we look back at 12 hockey fights that grabbed our attention.
A Complete History of the Justin Bieber-Auston Matthews Bromance
Charting the mutual love between the pop superstar and Toronto Maple Leafs forward.