Laura Grande Portrait

Laura Grande

Joined January 2020 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories

NHL alumni Jordin Tootoo hiking up a mountain in Canada Goose's new footwear

Jordin Tootoo Talks Hockey, Inspiring Indigenous Youth, and Canada Goose's New Footwear Collection

The first NHL player of Inuk descent chats about his hockey career, charity work with Indigenous youth, and what he’s been up to since hanging up his skates.

Laura Grande1772 days ago
The 15 Highest-Paid NHL Players in 2021-2022

The 15 Highest-Paid NHL Players This Season, Ranked

Here are the richest players in the NHL, ranked by their 2021-2022 salaries. As arenas slowly start to refill with fans, star players continue to make bank.

Laura Grande1800 days ago
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The 2020 Complex Canada Staff Wish List

From the Wu-Tang Nike Dunk Highs to James Harden getting traded to the Raptors, here are the gifts our staff wants the most this holiday season.

Laura Grande2114 days ago
auston matthews

The Most Stylish Players in the NHL Bubble

Now that the NHL has loosened the reins on their game-day dress code, players have been getting some relaxed-as-hell fits off.

Laura Grande2232 days ago
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How 16 of the NHL's Biggest Stars Are Spending Isolation

From dancing and dog tricks to Whisper Challenges and the Toosie Slide, this is how hockey's top players are spending their time in quarantine.

Laura Grande2311 days ago
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Are Tessa Virtue & Morgan Rielly Canada’s (Secret) New Power Couple?

The Toronto Maple Leaf and retired Olympic figure skater are apparently… knocking skates, so to speak.

Laura Grande2387 days ago
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Let's Dance: 12 Unforgettable Hockey Fights We're Still Talking About

With Zack Kassian suspended for his now-infamous rag-dolling of the Matthew Tkachuk, we look back at 12 hockey fights that grabbed our attention.

Laura Grande2434 days ago
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A Complete History of the Justin Bieber-Auston Matthews Bromance

Charting the mutual love between the pop superstar and Toronto Maple Leafs forward.

Laura Grande2442 days ago

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