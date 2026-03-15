Conan O’Brien Roasts Timothée Chalamet at Oscars, Jokes Tight Security Because of Ballet Remarks

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner smiled through Conan O’Brien’s dig about the actor’s controversial remarks on ballet and opera.

Earlier this month, the Marty Supreme star caught heat after seemingly dismissing the prestigious art forms as outdated during a Variety and CNN town hall with his Interstellar co-star, Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey.

“I don't want to be working in ballet or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though, like, no one cares about this anymore,’” the actor joked. “All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."