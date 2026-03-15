Pop Culture

Conan O’Brien Roasts Timothée Chalamet at Oscars, Jokes Tight Security Because of Ballet Remarks

The couple appeared unfazed as the late-night host poked fun at Chalamet’s recent comments about ballet and opera.

Conan O'Brien in a tuxedo and Timothée Chalamet in a white suit, both at a formal event.
Julian Hamilton/Getty Images / ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner smiled through Conan O’Brien’s dig about the actor’s controversial remarks on ballet and opera.

Earlier this month, the Marty Supreme star caught heat after seemingly dismissing the prestigious art forms as outdated during a Variety and CNN town hall with his Interstellar co-star, Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey.

“I don't want to be working in ballet or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though, like, no one cares about this anymore,’” the actor joked. “All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."

So the comment became the elephant in the room upon O’Brien’s introduction during the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 15), when the comedian made a crack towards Chalamet, who was seated beside Jenner, his girlfriend of three years.

“Security is extremely tight tonight,” O’Brien said during his opening monologue. "I'm told there's concern about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities. They're just mad you left out jazz."

Chalamet didn’t take offense to the joke, but instead laughed alongside the Kylie Cosmetics founder. The actor’s comments, however, caught flack throughout entertainment, with director Steven Spielberg and actress-comedian Whoopi Goldberg reacting with disapproval. Doja Cat initially did the same before clarifying that she thought Chalamet’s comments were simply a “goof-up.”

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