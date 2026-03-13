Music

Doja Cat Reveals 'Agonizing' BPD Diagnosis While Defending Chappell Roan

The singer has opened up about years of therapy and praised Roan for openly setting boundaries with paparazzi and fans.

Doja Cat and Chappell Roan.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images | Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Doja Cat has opened up about her mental health while defending fellow pop star Chappell Roan.

In a candid TikTok that quickly spread online on Friday (March 13), Doja revealed she has been struggling with borderline personality disorder (BPD), explaining that the condition stems from years of suppressing her true emotions.

"I've learned from a very young age to pretend that I like stuff, to pretend that I'm happy, to pretend that I don't like stuff that I do to appear like everything is okay," she said. "It caught up with me and I think it always does for people."

The singer said she has been working through the diagnosis in therapy and described the treatment process as long but meaningful.

"I'm now struggling with BPD… it's an agonizing condition," she said. "I've been in therapy for years now and I'm so relieved and proud of myself."

Doja Cat explained that the video was partly inspired by the criticism Roan has received for appearing uncomfortable with paparazzi or fan interactions. She clarified that she was not diagnosing Roan but believes the backlash highlights how artists are often punished for expressing boundaries.

"I am not diagnosing Chappell Roan with BPD," she said. "I'm saying there's a connection to the way people are treating her for showing her discomfort."

The rapper praised Roan for being open about her feelings in public. "I love that she can be uncomfortable, comfortably, in front of people and protect herself and be honest," Doja Cat said.

She also used the video to explain a common issue artists face with autograph resellers, individuals who pose as fans to obtain signatures they later sell online.

"Resellers are people who show up, they pose as fans, and they ask for signatures," she said, noting they often appear at airports, hotels, and public events.

Roan has also spoken openly about her mental health. In a 2024 interview with The Guardian, the "Hot to Go" singer revealed she had been diagnosed with severe depression during her rapid rise in the music industry.

Doja Cat has previously discussed living with ADHD as well, saying the condition affected her education and contributed to her decision to leave high school at 16.

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