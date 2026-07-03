Featured
Complex's best new music includes songs from NAV, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Doe Boy, G Herbo, Glorilla, Latto, JT, Ari Lennox, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
New music this week includes songs from Future, Beyoncé, Blood Orange, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, and more.Eric Skelton
Music
Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields Festival Features All-Women Lineup: Everything You Need to Know
Bikini Kill, Doechii, KATSEYE, Die Spitz, Chappell Roan, and more are on the lineup for the festival's inaugural edition.Trace William Cowen
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo