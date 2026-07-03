Doe B

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Doe B
Music

Man Involved in Fatal Shooting of Doe B Receives 85-Year Sentence

Darius Thomas pleaded guilty to three counts of murder.

Joshua Espinoza3110 days ago
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Music

The Hardest Song of the Year Finally Got a Video

The year's hardest song (inarguable) is "Never Be A G" by Project Pat, Doe B, and Juicy J. It proves Project Pat deserves a comeback.

OrNah4478 days ago
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Music

Watch Doe B's Video For "Neva Had"

Slain rapper Doe B continues to release material, this time dropping a video for "Neva Had."

Dharmic X4480 days ago
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Music

Hear a New Single From the Late Doe B, "Betta Kno It"

The Grand Hustle rapper's catalogue continues to grow in the wake of his passing.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4512 days ago
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Music

Kevin Gates Preps New Mixtape "By Any Means" for March, Releases "Amnesia" with Doe B

The Baton Rouge rapper keeps his buzz going with some new music.

edwinortiz4526 days ago
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Music

Listen to A Previously Unreleased Song From Doe B, "Turn Up"

On the upcoming "Definition Of A Trapper 3" mixtape.

Dharmic X4529 days ago
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Music

Kidd Kidd Pays Respects to Doe B with a Remix of "I'm a G"

The song includes a verse from the late rapper.

edwinortiz4573 days ago
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Music

Watch T.I. Deliver a Eulogy at Doe B's Funeral

The Grand Hustle leader praised the Alabama native's maturity.

Dharmic X4577 days ago
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Music

Grand Hustle Rapper Doe B Killed at Age 22

Victim of a shooting in his home state of Alabama.

Dharmic X4585 days ago
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Music

Doe B & Rich Homie Quan Explain Why More is Better in "2 Many" Music Video

Has any self-respecting man ever said no to two women? We thought not.

edwinortiz4636 days ago
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Music

Video: Doe B "Hood Memories"

The good ol' days.

edwinortiz4714 days ago
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Music

Video: Hustle Gang f/ Doe B, Young Dro, Birdman, B.o.B., & T.I. "Kemosabe"

Hustle Gang is back with a new video off "G.D.O.D."

Dharmic X4717 days ago

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