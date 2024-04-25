Joe Budden Reveals How Much Money He's Made From Podcasting

The 'Joe Budden Podcast' has been podcasting for almost 10 years.

Apr 25, 2024
Man in a hat and leopard print jacket speaks into a microphone
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for REVOLT
Man in a hat and leopard print jacket speaks into a microphone
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for REVOLT

Joe Budden’s podcasting career has been quite lucrative.

In the newest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the host sat down with Doe Boy, who did a little bit of pocket-watching.

"How much [money] you think you done made off this since you started this podcasting?" Doe asked Budden.

"Altogether in the whole 10 years?" Joe responded. "About $4 [million]."

His estimate led to uproarious laughter from his co-hosts, who all seemed to say his claim was bogus.

"I think about 4 mill. Early on, we was doing it for free,” Budden continued. “Then, we hit a little lick, Spotify. Then, n***as left, the building crumbled a little bit. My friends came, saved the day. Probably about three-and-a-half to four-and-a-half million."

Doe Boy said that was “bap.”

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

“I’m serious. Why y’all think I’m lying?” Budden asked.

Everyone then asked for his “gross” income, to which he responded $7 million. “Then after taxes, about four, four-and-a-half.”

According to XXL, Budden started podcasting in 2015, launching the I’ll Name This Podcast Later alongside Rory Farrell and Marisa Mendez. When Mendez left a year later, Jamil “Mal” Clay joined. In 2018, Budden inked a deal with Spotify that ended in 2020. In 2021, Budden parted ways with Farrell and Clay, which is when they launched their own podcast, New Rory & Mal, and Budden continued on with his podcast, though alongside new co-hosts.

Joe BuddenPodcastsPodcastMoneyCareerDoe Boy

Latest in Music