Doechii

Doechii is a Tampa, Florida-born rapper and singer known for merging hip-hop, R&B, and pop with experimental production and dynamic vocal delivery. She gained attention in the early 2020s with viral tracks like "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake" and her song "What It Is (Block Boy)" featuring Kodak Black, establishing herself through bold visuals and candid storytelling that challenge traditional hip-hop norms. Her relevance in Florida's evolving hip-hop scene comes from her fearless blend of playful lyricism and genre-defying beats, which resonate with a young, diverse audience seeking fresh perspectives. Fans return for her inventive music videos and genre-bending collaborations that capture the city’s experimental energy and push the boundaries of mainstream rap.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Terrence 'Punch' Henderson in a black hoodie and cap, and Druski in a burgundy suit, smiling and adjusting his tie.
Music

TDE's Punch Calls Druski ‘Weird’ for Getting Saxophone to Play Off SZA and Doechii at BET Awards

At the start of the night, Druski announced that people would be played off by a saxophonist if their speeches ran too long.

Joe Price19 days ago
Cardi B and Doechii
Music

2026 BET Awards Performances: Cardi B, Doechii, Nas, Queen Latifah, and More

Druski hosted the ceremony live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

tara mahadevan20 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Doechii attends the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Doechii Wears West African Henna to 2026 Met Gala: 'This Is Grounding Me'

The Grammy winner wore a massive purple headwrap for her second time at the Met Gala.

Jaelani Turner-Williams74 days ago
Doechii with long black hair and hoop earrings, wearing a lace-up top and gold necklaces, stands against a neutral background.
Music

Doechii Gets Backlash for Saying She Doesn’t Like Cats: ‘Beat TF Up by Your Own Animals’

The Grammy-winning rapper fielded some heated reactions after saying cats are not friendly animals.

Alex Ocho137 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doechii, winner of the Best Music Video for "Anxiety", poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Doechii Makes Subtle Suggestion About Sexual Orientation on Finsta Account

The two-time Grammy winning rapper previously identified as bisexual.

Jaelani Turner-Williams158 days ago
Advertisement
The image shows an album cover with a person wearing a bold outfit, jumping, and posing energetically. The vinyl is purple.
Music

Doechii "She / Her / Black B*tch" Vinyl: How to Buy

The Grammy-winning rapper's 2022 EP is now available on limited edition midnight indigo vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff166 days ago
Kendrick Lamar in a tuxedo holds up a Grammy award on stage, speaking into a microphone.
Music

2026 Grammys Winners Announced: Kendrick Lamar, Clipse, Bad Bunny, and More

Trevor Noah returns as host, marking his last time in the position.

Trace William Cowen167 days ago
Doechii and Kai Cenat
Music

Doechii Suggests Kai Cenat Read Toni Morrison to Build Vocabulary: 'You Can Just Pick One Up'

As Kai embraces reading to articulate himself better, Doechii jumps in with advice, and claps back at critics.

Mark Elibert182 days ago
Two men side by side: Adin Ross wearing a "HELLSTAR" shirt and cap, and Joe Budden in a "IF YOU DON'T LIKE" shirt and red NY cap, both smiling.
Music

Adin Ross Responds to Joe Budden Calling Him Out for Dissing Doechii: ‘You Know Where I’m At'

Budden recently said that he's "rooting" for people to "beat up" the controversial streamer.

Joe Price194 days ago
Joe Budden on the left is bald with a beard, wearing a black suit. Adin Ross on the right has curly hair, sunglasses, and a white Balenciaga T-shirt.
Music

Joe Budden Says He’s 'Rooting' for Violence Against Adin Ross Over Doechii Comments

The rapper spoke candidly on his podcast as tensions between Adin Ross and Doechii escalated.

Mark Elibert195 days ago
Advertisement
Split image: On the left, Adin Ross, with a beard and necklace, smiles, wearing a "Stone Island Supreme" shirt. On the right, Doechii, with long hair and glasses, performs on stage, wearing a jacket and necklace.
Music

Adin Ross Doubles Down on Doechii 'Industry Plant' Criticism After Apparent Diss

During a recent stream, Ross called Doechii a "dumb b*tch" and accused her of being an industry plant.

Joe Price198 days ago
Three men indoors, 6ix9ine with face tattoos and a large chain, streamer Cuffem, and Adin Ross, wearing a cap, looking serious.
Music

6ix9ine, Adin Ross, and Cuffem Record Diss Track Targeting Doechii, Lil Durk, and Others

Lil Tjay is also a target of Cuffem's contribution to the song, which they recorded during a livestream.

Joe Price198 days ago
Doechii.
Music

Doechii Addresses 'Wack' Industry Plant Allegations on New Song "Girl, Get Up"

"Y’all can’t fathom that I worked this hard," the TDE rapper spits on the new track featuring SZA.

tara mahadevan200 days ago
Doechii performs onstage at Tyler The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival held at Dodger Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Ayo Edebiri at the Fifth Annual Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Watch Doechii Give Ayo Edebiri an Insane Lap Dance at Camp Flog Naw

The Grammy winner gave Edebiri a lap dance soundtracked to her song "Crazy."

Jaelani Turner-Williams235 days ago
A large Grammy Award statue with a reflective surface, in front of a sign reading "Welcome to the Grammy" and "MusiCares Fire Relief."
Music

2026 Grammys Nominations Announced: Kendrick Lamar, Clipse Score Multiple Nods

Ahead of next February's winners ceremony in Los Angeles, the Recording Academy announces the 2026 class of Grammys nominees.

Trace William Cowen253 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App