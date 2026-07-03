DJ Whoo Kid

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DJ Whoo Kid, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar are pictured. DJ Whoo Kid wears a "MAX B FREE" shirt, Drake in a black jacket, Kendrick in a white hood.
Music

DJ Whoo Kid Says Hip-Hop Charts Miss Drake After Kendrick Feud

The veteran DJ says Kendrick Lamar had his moment, but Drake’s absence has hurt the charts.

Mark Elibert73 days ago
(L-R) Lil Wayne and T.I.
Music

T.I. Denies Lil Wayne Influenced Him But Says They Do 'Push Each Other'

“I think LIl Wayne’s got his own lane and I think I got mine."

Trey Alston200 days ago
50 Cent, Jim Jones, Max B
Music

50 Cent Trolls Jim Jones Using Max B's Prison Release

Max B was released from prison on Sunday after over 15 years.

tara mahadevan250 days ago
Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg
Music

Wiz Khalifa Recalls Accidentally Getting Snoop Dogg’s Kids High for the First Time

"These are Snoop’s kids, of course they smoke!" Wiz said.

tara mahadevan455 days ago
Birdman in a necklace with multiple diamond chains stands next to Slim dressed in a leather jacket and patterned shirt at a music event
Music

Birdman and Slim on How Blindfolded Universal Exec Incident Led to Mutual 'Respect'

Cash Money and Universal ultimately went on to have an extensive business partnership. Initially, however, the Cash Money label was skeptical.

Trace William Cowen764 days ago
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T.I. in a yellow hoodie and bucket hat, sits in a radio studio for an interview at SiriusXM
Music

T.I. on Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef: 'I’m Just Waiting on the Tour'

T.I. also said he has "respect" for both artists, calling them "phenomenal hitmakers."

Trace William Cowen785 days ago
Music

Eminem Still Uses a BlackBerry in the Year of Our Lord 2024

The BlackBerry has been defunct since 2022.

tara mahadevan876 days ago
Music

Eminem on Potential 50 Cent Joint Album: 'Whatever He Needs From Me, I'm Here'

Em told DJ Whoo Kid that Fif has "been on a roll" since his Final Lap Tour.

tara mahadevan901 days ago
G Herbo in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid
Music

G Herbo Speaks on Dangers of Being a Rapper, Reflects on PnB Rock's Death

In an interview with DJ Whoo Kid about his upcoming album, G Herbo said that being a rapper is “one of the most dangerous things in the world.”

Joe Price1389 days ago
Wiz Khalifa in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid
Music

Exclusive Clip: Wiz Khalifa Explains Why He's Always Liked Biggie More Than 2Pac

In a new interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Wiz Khalifa explained why he’s always preferred the Notorious B.I.G. over 2Pac, despite his respect for both.

Joe Price1458 days ago
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Snoop Dogg is pictured performing live
Style

Snoop Dogg Playfully Clowns Kanye West’s ‘Big Ass Space Boots'

The upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performer doesn't sound like he's a huge fan of the increasingly popular oversized boot aesthetic in fashion.

Trace William Cowen1622 days ago
akon
Music

Akon Says He Didn't Lose Any Friends Over Working With 6ix9ine: 'This Is a Business'

Akon's new 'Ain't No Peace' mixtape, featuring Rick Ross and more, is out via streaming services today. Still to come is a "Locked Up" remix with 6ix9ine.

Trace William Cowen2178 days ago
Nasty C —Zulu
Music

Stream Nasty C's New Mixtape 'ZULU' With DJ Whoo Kid

'ZULU' is Nasty C's first international mixtape and he put the project together with the help DJ Whoo Kid.

Xavier Hamilton2215 days ago
akon
Music

Akon Shows Support for 6ix9ine: 'His Homies Should Have Took That For Him'

Akon showed his support for 6ix9ine last year when he was being sentenced, and now he's defended the controversial rapper once again.

Joe Price2284 days ago
sd
Music

Snoop Dogg on Running for President: 'Donald Trump Done F*cked It Up'

"F*ck that president sh*t," Snoop told DJ Whoo Kid in a new interview.

Trace William Cowen2507 days ago
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ASAP Ferg
Music

ASAP Ferg Says Kendrick Jumped on Rich the Kid's "New Freezer" on the Condition He Was the Only Feature

ASAP Ferg confirmed he and MadeinTYO were on the original version of Rich the Kid's "New Freezer."

Joshua Espinoza2516 days ago
kodak black dj whoo kid interview
Music

Kodak Black Explains Why He Turned Down Record Deals From Boosie and Birdman

The Florida rapper also compared himself to 2Pac.

Joshua Espinoza2768 days ago
Nicki Minaj
Music

Nicki Minaj on XXXTentacion's Death: 'We Don’t Want to Feel That Again'

Nicki discussed the surge of violence in hip-hop, suggesting the constant trolling and feuds make the situation worse: "You guys are talented—you don’t need to do the extra shit.”

Joshua Espinoza2892 days ago

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