T.I. on Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef: 'I’m Just Waiting on the Tour'

T.I. has again spoken out with some artist-on-artist analysis of Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s historic back-and-forth, saying in a new interview that he’s "waiting on the tour."

Indeed, during a conversation on Whoo’s House Podcast with DJ Whoo Kid, Tip called the charts-dominating feud "probably one of the more exacerbated beefs" he’s ever seen, adding that it's unlikely that everything Drake and Kendrick leveled at each other is based in any sort of truth.

As for what’s next, the Grand Hustle founder is hoping to see the two artists link up for a joint tour to capitalize on the moment.

"I got respect for both of them," he said. "I think they’re both phenomenal hitmakers and I’m just waiting on the tour. That’s the only thing. Listen, after the disagreement, the only thing that’s gon' sell is the reunion."

From there, T.I. was asked if he would also want to see J. Cole on this hypothetical tour, a question that spurred a bit of laughter before he reiterated his past remarks on Cole having exited the feud before it truly kicked into high gear.

"That was very Gandhi of him," T.I. added.

Previously, T.I. spoke at length about how the dominance of Drake and Kendrick's beef likely spoiled the planned releases of other artists. Speaking with Big Boy earlier this month, T.I. said the two had "kinda fucked it up" for anyone who was slated to roll out new music around the same time.

As for tour talk, longtime 6 God fans will note that he and Kendrick previously hit the road together the same year good kid, m.A.A.d city was unveiled to the world. Drake's Club Paradise Tour in 2012 featured Kendrick among a lineup of openers that also included ASAP Rocky, J. Cole, Meek Mill, and more.