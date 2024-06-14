Birdman and Ronald "Slim" Williams say an incident involving a blindfolded Universal Records exec ultimately led to a mutual sense of "respect" that informed the label’s relationship with Cash Money.

During a recent DJ Whoo Kid interview, the siblings and Cash Money co-founders were asked about an individual named Dino. Though not immediately specified in the podcast episode, the Dino in question is indeed Dino Delvaille, who years ago gave a play-by-play of his initial introduction to the Hot Boys and Cash Money.

At the time, Birdman made clear, the label was "telling everybody to get the fuck out of our face" when it came to deals and related proposals. At one point in Universal discussions, specifically, a "joint venture" type of deal was mentioned but was not an appealing option for Birdman and Slim.