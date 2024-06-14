Birdman and Ronald "Slim" Williams say an incident involving a blindfolded Universal Records exec ultimately led to a mutual sense of "respect" that informed the label’s relationship with Cash Money.
During a recent DJ Whoo Kid interview, the siblings and Cash Money co-founders were asked about an individual named Dino. Though not immediately specified in the podcast episode, the Dino in question is indeed Dino Delvaille, who years ago gave a play-by-play of his initial introduction to the Hot Boys and Cash Money.
At the time, Birdman made clear, the label was "telling everybody to get the fuck out of our face" when it came to deals and related proposals. At one point in Universal discussions, specifically, a "joint venture" type of deal was mentioned but was not an appealing option for Birdman and Slim.
As for Dino’s story of calling a phone number on the back of a Hot Boys CD, then being picked up by three dudes all roughly 300 pounds each, the two were happy to speak on what happened from their perspective. Per Slim, Dino was indeed blindfolded and put in a car.
"Dino was sweating," Slim added. "He was nervous." According to Birdman, Dino was taken "straight to the projects" from there.
"Because that’s where we was at," Birdman noted. "That’s where we hang at every day, in the projects."
Birdman conceded, however, that he’s not sure why blindfolds were used.
"Don’t know why they had to blindfold the man, but they blindfolded his ass and then brought him to the projects," he said.
From there, the two discussed Dino’s claim of a gun being placed on the table prior to the beginning of a meeting. Asked about the idea of "respect," and whether that came after these key moments linked to then-in-progress Universal negotiations, Birdman and Slim both seemed to agree that the outcome was ultimately positive.
"It made me respect him," Birdman said. "I was like, 'Bro, alright. Now, let’s see what we can do. Let’s try to put a play together.' I promise you, that ride, when he came to the projects, that’s how we ended up at Universal.'"
See more above.
Birdman and Slim were recently given the Keys to the City of New Orleans from Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who praised the brothers' "contributions to music and commitment to the community" when presenting them with the honor. Talk of the larger Cash Money legacy has been particularly high as of late, thanks in part to a confirmed Hot Boys reunion and speculation surrounding the Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans next year.
Back in February, for example, Cash Money alum Lil Wayne spoke on the possibility of taking part in the 2025 halftime proceedings.