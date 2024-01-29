Eminem on Potential 50 Cent Joint Album: 'Whatever He Needs From Me, I'm Here'

“Where that come from? I don’t know whose idea that was but that’s crazy,” Eminem said. “Yo, I’m trying to get him to make another album so bad. We need another 50 album, like, really bad bro. 50’s on a roll right now. He’s been on a roll since the tour and I told him he needs a fucking—whatever he needs from me, I’m here. That shitt would be crazy though, an album with me and him.”

Even if we don’t see a solo or collab project from the Recovery rapper, he did come in hot with his new verse on the song “Doomsday Pt. 2” from Cole Bennett's new Lyrical Lemonade compilation album All is Yellow.

The track saw Eminem resurrecting his beef with Benzino, and even mentioning his daughter, Coi Leray. Em and Benzino first began feuding in the early aughts, and they circled the block in 2022 when Eminem was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.