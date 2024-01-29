Eminem on Potential 50 Cent Joint Album: 'Whatever He Needs From Me, I'm Here'

Is an Eminem and 50 Cent collaborative album on the horizon?
The Detroit rapper chatted with DJ Whoo Kid for Shade 45 radio, who asked what’s in store for Eminem in 2024.
“Absolutely nothing,” Em said at first. “Nah man, I’m working on little something.”
Whoo Kid then asked if we could see a joint project from Eminem and Fif.
“Where that come from? I don’t know whose idea that was but that’s crazy,” Eminem said. “Yo, I’m trying to get him to make another album so bad. We need another 50 album, like, really bad bro. 50’s on a roll right now. He’s been on a roll since the tour and I told him he needs a fucking—whatever he needs from me, I’m here. That shitt would be crazy though, an album with me and him.”
Even if we don’t see a solo or collab project from the Recovery rapper, he did come in hot with his new verse on the song “Doomsday Pt. 2” from Cole Bennett's new Lyrical Lemonade compilation album All is Yellow.
The track saw Eminem resurrecting his beef with Benzino, and even mentioning his daughter, Coi Leray. Em and Benzino first began feuding in the early aughts, and they circled the block in 2022 when Eminem was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
“What is the opposite of Benzino? (Uh, what?) A giraffe (Haha) / 'Go at his neck,' how the fuck is that? (Yeah) / How can I go at somethin' he doesn't have? (Haha) / Arm so short he can't even touch his hands,” Eminem raps.
And for Coi’s part, Em said: “But this doesn't bring me no joy to say (Huh?) / Guess that Coi Leray feat's in the toilet, ayy? (Goddamn) / Damage due to flows, collateral, I s'pose / Gat-pointed like mine and Sandra Bullock's nose (Well).”