Eminem Still Uses a BlackBerry in the Year of Our Lord 2024

Eminem appears to be living in the past.

It’s been discovered that the “Lose Yourself” rapper still has a BlackBerry. The revelation was shared by DJ Whoo Kid, who shared a photo of him, Eminem, and D12’s Mr. Porter hanging out on a couch, where Em is using a BlackBerry.

“Eminem was trying to figure out who ate his last mom’s spaghetti box in the dressing room,” Whoo Kid wrote. “I was like [shrug] @momsspaghettidetroit. I told him it was @iamdenaun. And by the way yes. He still has a BlackBerry phone.”