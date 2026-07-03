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Illustration of a Nas with sunglasses and a jacket, under the text "Legend Has It... Feature Presentation."
Music

Nas Drops New Project Collecting His 2025 Feature Verses and Commentary on the Collabs

The album consists of his guest verses across the 'Legend Has It...' album series.

Joe Price127 days ago
Jill Scott performs during 2025 Essence Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Music

Jill Scott Announces First Album in 10 Years: 'To Whom This May Concern'

Ahead of the album, the Grammy-winning singer has released the lead single, 'Beautiful People.'

Alex Gonzalez197 days ago
DJ Premier and Nas are pictured. DJ Premier wears a white cap, and Nas wears a black beanie and jacket.
Music

DJ Premier Shares Release Date for Long-Awaited Album With Nas

The project comes almost two decades after their famous joint 'Scratch' magazine cover.

Mark Elibert238 days ago
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 14: D'Angelo performs onstage at The Tabernacle on June 14, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

DJ Premier, The Alchemist and More React to News of D'Angelo's Death

The pioneering neo-soul musician reportedly died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams277 days ago
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D'Angelo wearing a wide-brimmed hat and scarf sings into a microphone on stage, with a blurred background.
Music

R&B and Neo-Soul Legend D'Angelo Dead at 51 After 'Courageous' Cancer Battle

"Gonna miss you so much," DJ Premier wrote in tribute.

Trace William Cowen277 days ago
Diane Martel.
Music

Diane Martel, Pioneering Music Video Director for Mariah Carey, Method Man and More, Dead at 63

Martel’s work spanned genres and generations, directing videos for some of the biggest names.

Will Lavin301 days ago
A billboard advertising new albums by Nas, DJ Premier, Mobb Deep, Ghostface Killah, De La Soul, Big L, and Raekwon against a clear sky.
Music

Mass Appeal Teases Albums From Nas and DJ Premier, Mobb Deep, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and More

The label has a new series titled 'Legend Has It...' that celebrates and spotlights some of the most influential artists of all time.

Mark Elibert457 days ago
Madlib with a beard and sunglasses stands in front of a green leafy background, wearing a white shirt with a patterned design.
Music

Madlib Loses Home, ‘Decades of Music’ in L.A. Wildfires

DJ Premier and Flying Lotus are among the legends rallying behind Madlib amid his devastating loss.

tara mahadevan550 days ago
Lil Wayne performs on stage, wearing a patterned shirt and a bucket hat
Music

Lil Wayne Drops Second Guest Verse of Week on DJ Premier's "Ya Don't Stop"

Weezy's appearance follows his feature on Cordae's new single, "Saturday Mornings."

Brad Callas721 days ago
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Person in beanie and sunglasses with coat and glove, looking away from camera
Music

DJ Premier, Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, and More Share Their Condolences to Boss Who Passed Away

The Detroit native was the first woman to sign to Def Jam.

tara mahadevan857 days ago
Music

Pioneering Hip-Hop Producer DJ Mark the 45 King Reportedly Dead at 62

He was known for producing hits like Jay-Z's "Hard Knock Life," Eminem's "Stan," and "900 Number."

Joe Price1003 days ago
Cover art for Ab Soul project Herbert
Music

Ab-Soul Returns With New Album 'Herbert' f/ Big Sean, Joey Badass, SiR, and More

Ab-Soul has dropped his first project in six years, the new album 'Herbert' featuring Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, plenty of TDE's roster, and more.

taramhdvn1310 days ago
Screenshot from DJ Premier's appearance on 'The Breakfast Club.'
Music

DJ Premier Recalls Time Dr. Dre Stopped 50 Cent From Collaborating With Him: 'You Still Owe Me That Track'

DJ Premier recalled the story of how he wanted his first single off an upcoming compilation album to feature 50 Cent, but said Dr. Dre shut it down.

Jose Martinez1460 days ago
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