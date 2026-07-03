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Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.Shawn Setaro
After nearly three decades of false starts, Nas and DJ Premier finally deliver their long-mythologized joint album. Here are our first impressions.John Kennedy
A grand anniversary calls for a #grandencounter, and DJ Premier has a grand ol’ (hip-hop) story to tell.Amber McKynzie
Complex's best music of the week includes songs from Joey Badass, Latto, Steve Lacy, Sheff G, DJ Premier, Coir Leray, 2KBaby, Maxo Kream, and more.Jessica Mckinney