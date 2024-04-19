Today is the 30th anniversary of Nas' debut album Illmatic.

To celebrate the occasion, the Queensbridge rapper has shared a new song with DJ Premier, who produced a handful of classic beats on Illmatic ("N.Y. State of Mind," "Memory Lane," and "Represent"). They've also got an entire collab album coming later this year.

Over nostalgic production courtesy of Preemo, Nas reflects on his four decades in the rap game.

“At 20, I said I’d better quit by 30/Then by 30, I thought by 40 rapping is corny/How wrong was I?/Never would have thought at 50, new songs by Nas would be hard and live," he raps on the track