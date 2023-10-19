DJ Mark the 45 King Reportedly Dead at 62

DJ Mark the 45 King, real name Mark Howard James, has died at age 62.

In a post shared on Instagram, DJ Premier confirmed his death. "DJ Mark The 45 King who passed this morning. An ICON. His 62nd Birthday was Monday," wrote Premier, who paid extensive tribute to the 45 King. He added that he did a FaceTime call with him just last week with the help of David Lotwin of D&D Studios.

"Condolences to his brother Mike and his sister. It's so much more to say but I'll leave it here," DJ Premier wrote. "Sleep Peacefully Mark thank you for all that you've done. Such a nice person. You're such a special part of our culture that is chiseled in the stone of the greatest parts of us. LOVE YOU MARK." A cause of death has not been revealed.