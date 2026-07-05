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Queen Latifah Reacts to Surprise Flowers From Nas and DJ Premier: 'That's a Whole Different Thing'

"Was not expecting this."

Nas, Queen Latifah, and DJ Premier
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)/ (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)/ (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Queen Latifah came home to a surprise from Nas and DJ Premier, and she made sure to share it with the world.

Nas and Premier sent the rap pioneer a physical flower bouquet alongside their tribute single "Bouquet (To the Ladies)," a track off their 2025 collaborative album Light-Years. The song was released as a single this past April. Latifah posted a video reaction to the gesture, visibly moved by the recognition.

"Look what I came home to last night," she said in the clip, showing off the colorful arrangement. "I was not expecting this beautiful bouquet of flowers from Nas and Preem."

The flowers arrived with a handwritten note reading: "To the queens of the microphone, the story of this culture can't be told without your voice in it."

Latifah spoke directly to the weight of that message coming from two of hip-hop's most respected figures.

"That's one thing for me to say it, but for Nas and Preem to say it, that's a whole different thing. Thank you so much," she said in the video.

She also captioned an Instagram post on the moment: “Thank you to my Brothers @nas, and @djpremier, for this beautiful surprise. The love, the thought, and the message behind it mean more than you know.”

"Bouquet (To the Ladies)" opens with the lines: "What would the world be without beautiful, powerful women?/The Meemaws, the grandmas, the nation buildin'." In the first verse, Nas raps Latifah's name directly alongside Bahamadia, Missy Elliott, Monie Love, MC Lyte, and Lauryn Hill, asking: "Where would we be without queens of the microphone?"

The song's outro extends the salute across generations, citing Roxanne Shanté, Salt-N-Pepa, Nicki Minaj, Foxy Brown, Lil' Kim, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

Latifah becomes the latest female MC to receive her literal flowers. Earlier this year, Nas and Premier sent out flowers to other legendary rappers like Roxanne Shanté, Paula Perry, and Frick and Frack.

Light-Years was released Dec. 12, 2025, via Mass Appeal Records as part of the label's Legend Has It… series.

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