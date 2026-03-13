Nas Drops New Project Collecting His 2025 Feature Verses and Commentary on the Collabs

Following the conclusion of his Legend Has It… series of albums, in which he curated seven new albums from the most iconic rappers of all-time, Nas is revisiting the project with a new compilation record featuring his guest verses for the series.

Titled Legend Has It… Nas Feature Presentation, the new project brings together all of Nas’ guest verses for the seven albums, which saw new records from De La Soul, Big L, Mobb Deep, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, and Slick Rick. Alongside each of his contributions to these albums, Feature Presentation also includes Nas’ original verse for Rakewon’s The Emperor’s New Clothes track “Omerta.”

Nas also provides commentary between the songs on the project, offering an insight into the collaborative process and his appreciation for each of the artists involved. The Legend Has It… series, which concluded with Nas and DJ Premier’s collaborative album Light Years, is available on physical formats via Mass Appeal’s official webstore here.

To coincide with the release of Legend Has It… Feature Presentation, Nas is also dropping a limited edition collector’s CD of the compilation that features a case and design inspired by the Smack DVDs of the ‘00s.