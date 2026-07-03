DJ Dahi

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Donald Glover smiling in a suit on the left; Dahi with dreadlocks in a leather jacket on the right.
Music

Childish Gambino Recruited by Dahi for New 'Black Boy (Alternative)' Track "Running"

As Dahi explains, the new track, taken from his upcoming debut album, stands as an “homage” to his heritage.

Trace William Cowen9 days ago
Skiifall album Woiiyoie Tapes vol 2
Music

Skiifall Releases 'Woiiyoie Vol. 2—Intense City,' Featuring Production by Wondagurl, DJ Dahi

After teasing his latest EP for several weeks now, Skiifall has dropped Woiiyoie Vol. 2 – Intense City, with features from Charlotte Cardin, Obongjayar,and more

Louis Pavlakos1170 days ago
DJ Dahi Slams Spotify User Who Leaked Kendrick Lamar Tracks
Music

DJ Dahi Slams Leaker Who Put Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Tracks on Spotify: 'Y’all Really Dying of Thirst Out Here'

Renowned producer DJ Dahi addressed the leaks via Instagram shortly after a leaker uploaded tracks called “Pure,” “Make Me Happy,” and “Computer Love."

Joshua Espinoza1276 days ago
Cover art for Ab Soul project Herbert
Music

Ab-Soul Returns With New Album 'Herbert' f/ Big Sean, Joey Badass, SiR, and More

Ab-Soul has dropped his first project in six years, the new album 'Herbert' featuring Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, plenty of TDE's roster, and more.

taramhdvn1311 days ago
Mac Miller
Music

Beat on Mac Miller's 'Swimming' Originated From Kendrick Lamar 'Damn' Session, Steve Lacy Reveals

In a new interview, Steve Lacy revealed his work on a track for the late Mac Miller's 'Swimming' album originated in a session for Kendrick Lamar’s 'Damn.'

Jordan Rose1466 days ago
Advertisement
DJ Dahi performs onstage during an adidas event
Music

DJ Dahi 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' If Kendrick Lamar's Hard Drive Contains 'Thousands' of Unreleased Songs

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, DJ Dahi opened up about the recording process behind Kendrick Lamar's fifth studio album 'Mr. Morale &amp; the Big Steppers'

Brad Callas1513 days ago
Brent Faiyaz
Music

Tyler, the Creator Joins Brent Faiyaz and DJ Dahi on New Collab "Gravity"

Brent Faiyaz and Tyler, the Creator have joined forces to deliver the psychedelic and rhythmic new track "Gravity" which features production from DJ Dahi.

Jordan Rose1997 days ago
Black Panther: Wakanda Remixed EP
Music

Stream Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Remixed' EP f/ WondaGurl and DJ Dahi

The five-track EP includes contributions by Baaba Maal, DJ Dahi, WondaGurl, Ame Kora, and Ludwig Göransson, who composed the original score.

Joshua Espinoza2892 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Race Banyon Recruits Kenzie May and DJ Dahi for "Surface"

Drake and Kendrick Lamar collaborator DJ Dahi co-produced the track for Red Bull Sound Select. Listen to "Surface" below ahead of its official release tomorrow.

jessielmorris3796 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen To DJ Dahi's Rework Of Kali Uchis' "Ridin' Round"

DJ Dahi reworks Kali Uchis' "Ridin' Round" from the singer's 'Por Vida' EP.

Jay Balfour3918 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: DJ Dahi Is Going EDM, Releases His "Drop" Video

The producer largely known for his rap collaborations steps into the EDM world.

edwinortiz3980 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen to Ty Dolla $ign's "Stand For"

Ty$ drops a new single from his upcoming album "Free TC."

Justin Davis4264 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App