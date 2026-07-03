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Complex Canada talked with MTL's Skiifall about delivering a message on Woiiyoie Vol. 2 — Intense City and not thinking about making it in the US or UK paradigmErik Leijon
The best new music this week includes songs from Brent Fiayaz, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Durk, Yak Gotti, Yung Kayo, Ty Dolla Sign, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
21 Savage’s J. Cole-assisted "A Lot" is nominated for a Grammy. Producers DJ Dahi and J. White Did It explain how it was created at Spotify's songshop.Jessica Mckinney
Genre-crushing voyages, disco badness and a tribute to DJ Shadow's iconic 'Endtroducing' and Snoop's 'Doggfather'.James Keith