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Reggaeton's roots run deeper than Bad Bunny. Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Ivy Queen and more spent decades building the foundation.Jesús Triviño Alarcón
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January’s Biggest Celeb Jewelry Purchases: Ye’s $850,000 Fronts, North West’s First Grills, and More
A round up of the biggest celeb jewelry purchases this past month from Playboi Carti, North West, Ye, Tainy, and more.Lei Takanashi