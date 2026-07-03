DJ Tira

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DJ Lag & DJ Tira
Music

Premiere: DJ Lag And DJ Tira Unite The South African Sounds Of gqom And Kwaito On "Siyagroova"

To mark the occasion they've called on director Allison Swank and Durban dance crew The 031 Goats to create the track's high-energy visuals.

James Keith1998 days ago

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