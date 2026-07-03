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Mickey and Minnie Mouse in a festive parade float adorned with autumn leaves, next to a "Disney Parks" sign.
Pop Culture

Shirtless Man Goes Viral After Disney World Hotel Meltdown Ends in Arrest

The chaotic scene unfolded at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, where guests called authorities after the disturbance.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance114 days ago
Animated characters in a colorful village scene, featuring Mirabel from "Encanto" and Mickey Mouse in the background.
Pop Culture

Disney Just Put Video Games on the Same Level as Marvel and Star Wars

After moving games under its core entertainment division, Disney is betting big on immersive, social gaming experiences tied to its biggest franchises.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance115 days ago
cristlainyrodrigues/TikTok
Pop Culture

Disney World Employee Injured By 400-Pound Prop Boulder During Indiana Jones Stunt Show

The boulder toppled the employee during the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams199 days ago
Sydney Sweeney
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Attends ‘Shrek’-Themed Friendsgiving Dressed as Dragon

The actress also spent the holiday weekend with her rumored boyfriend, Scooter Braun.

tara mahadevan229 days ago
A colorful parade at Disneyland Paris with Sleeping Beauty Castle in the background, surrounded by bubbles and a crowd of visitors.
Life

‘Staged Wedding’ Between Adult and 9-Year-Old Girl at Disneyland Paris Leads to British Man’s Arrest

Four people were reportedly arrested in connection with the incident.

Trace William Cowen389 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video Shows Baby Caught in Middle of Fight at Disneyland Shangai

The altercation went down after a couple allegedly tried to cut a line for photos.

Jaelani Turner-Williams410 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 08: Bronny James (R) attends the men's basketball semi-final match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.
Sports

Bronny James Shares Sweet Message to Girlfriend While on the Road With Lakers

Shortly before the Los Angeles Lakers played an away game against the Detroit Pistons, Bronny posted an Instagram Stories dedication to Whitfield.

Jaelani Turner-Williams620 days ago
On the left, Whoopi Goldberg at an event, wearing a shirt and overalls. On the right, Whoopi Goldberg and a woman in a white coat and glasses, posing together
Pop Culture

Whoopi Goldberg Recalls Spreading Her Mother’s Ashes on a Disneyland Ride: ‘We Were Subtle About It'

Disney theme parks have struggled with preventing visitors from sprinkling cremated remains.

Jaelani Turner-Williams733 days ago
Music

Ye and Bianca Censori Enjoy Day at Disneyland With Yung Lean

The couple spent some quality time with the Swedish artist during a visit to the amusement park, which caught park visitors by surprise.

Jaelani Turner-Williams822 days ago
Life

Family Planning Vacation to Disney Parks Accidentally Buys $10,000 in Gift Cards for Disney+

The unfortunate mix-up has given the family more than 70 years worth of access to the streaming service.

Brad Callas942 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Reveals He Spends $200,000 a Year to Take His Kids to Disneyland

The 43-year-old TV personality shares 12 kids with six different women.

Brad Callas959 days ago
Life

Man Arrested After Getting Naked on Disneyland Ride

The man was seen messing around with the animatronics that decorate the beloved ride, ['<i>It's A Small World</i>.'

Mark Elibert964 days ago
Life

Man Dead After Jumping From Disneyland Parking Structure

The 24-year-old's death marks the third suicide at the Anaheim park in less than a year.

Brad Callas974 days ago
Pop Culture

Tyrese Opens Up About Struggling to Sue Home Depot: 'It's Like My Disneyland'

The 'Fast &amp; Furious' actor alleges he and two colleagues were racially profiled in his $1 million lawsuit against the home improvement store.

Jose Martinez1069 days ago
disneyland jobs
Life

Disneyland Dragon on Tom Sawyer Island Catches Fire

Guests at Disneyland Theme Park in Anaheim, California, witnessed a scary situation when an animatronic dragon was engulfed in flames on Saturday night.

Mark Elibert1182 days ago
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Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during the New Hampshire GOP's Amos Tuck Dinner
Pop Culture

Ron DeSantis Threatens to Build Prison Next to Disney World Amid Company's Battle With State

Amid Disney’s attempts to stop Florida’s takeover of its special taxing district, Governor Ron DeSantis has threatened to build a prison next to Disney World.

Joe Price1187 days ago
Disneyland in Anaheim, California
Life

Man Breaks Guinness World Record for Visiting Disneyland Almost 3,000 Times

A California man has set the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive visits to Disneyland after amassing 2,995 trips to the world famous theme park.

Brad Callas1240 days ago
Photo of Florida pastor and his son who have been charged in $8M COVID relief scam
Life

Pastor and Son Arrested for Alleged $8 Million COVID Relief Scam, Tried to Buy Mansion Near Disneyland

A Florida pastor and his son were detained by authorities on Wednesday and charged with illicitly obtaining over $8 million in federal Covid relief funds.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1311 days ago

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