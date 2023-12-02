Nick Cannon Reveals He Spends $200,000 a Year to Take His Kids to Disneyland

As a father of 12, Nick Cannon spends a significant amount of money on Disneyland trips each year.
The 43-year-old TV personality, who shares 12 kids with six different women, confessed how much he actually shells out during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club.
“Do you know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?” Cannon asked host Charlamagne Tha God when the topic of his family came up. “It’s no longer free and I only had two kids then. I’m literally at Disneyland at least once a month and to move around Disney, like—I’m probably spending $200,000 a year at Disney.”
He added, “Disneyland is expensive already off top, like, if you trying to stay in the hotel. It’s not how it used to be … you gotta make reservations.”
Cannon's 12 kids include twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah, as well as daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; daughter Beautiful Zeppelin and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa; daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott son's Zen, died from cancer in December 2021.
During an appearance on The Language of Love With Dr. Berman earlier this year, Cannon said "only God" can tell him when he's "done" having kids
"I've gotten in trouble about this too before because people will ask me if I'm done," Cannon shared. "And I'd always say, 'Only God can tell me if I'm done.' Because as much as I was open to every single child that I had, I can't say the majority of them were planned. . . .If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married, just diagnosed with lupus that 10 years from now . . . that I would have 12 children, I would be like, 'fuck out of here!'"