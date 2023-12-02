Nick Cannon Reveals He Spends $200,000 a Year to Take His Kids to Disneyland

As a father of 12, Nick Cannon spends a significant amount of money on Disneyland trips each year.

The 43-year-old TV personality, who shares 12 kids with six different women, confessed how much he actually shells out during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club.

“Do you know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?” Cannon asked host Charlamagne Tha God when the topic of his family came up. “It’s no longer free and I only had two kids then. I’m literally at Disneyland at least once a month and to move around Disney, like—I’m probably spending $200,000 a year at Disney.”

He added, “Disneyland is expensive already off top, like, if you trying to stay in the hotel. It’s not how it used to be … you gotta make reservations.”