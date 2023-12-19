Family Planning Vacation to Disney Parks Accidentally Buys $10,000 in Gift Cards for Disney+

A family recently fell victim to an unfortunate mix-up after buying $10,000 worth of Disney+ gift cards, which they thought would be allocated toward a vacation at Disney Parks.

Andie Coston, who runs the TikTok account @aofthecoast, hopped on the platform to share the story with social media. As Coston laid out in the below video, her parents bought $10,000 in Disney+ gift cards, thinking they were gift cards that would help them cover their tickets and restaurant reservations at Disney Parks.

"We finally planned it for this Christmas," Coston said about the trip. "All 16 of my family members were going. To save some money, my parents bought 10k of Disney gift cards to purchase our tickets and restaurant reservations."

Coston continued by revaling she discovered the mishap after her parents were "having problems loading the gift cards correctly and purchasing the tickets." Coston subsequently realized the gift cards were for Disney+.