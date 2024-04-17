Ye and Bianca Censori Enjoy Day at Disneyland With Yung Lean

The artist known formerly as Kanye West, Bianca Censori, and Yung Lean were the talk of Disneyland during a recent visit to the California theme park.

Ye and Censori hit up "The Happiest Place on Earth" on Tuesday afternoon, linking with Lean, director Aus Taylor, and designer Juliet Charlotte. The couple strolled the park grounds with security in tow, but Censori appeared to be barefoot, only wearing bandage wraps around her feet. Censori's been widely recognized and criticized for her experimental outfits, from wearing a sheer bodysuit to publicly wearing black tights with nothing over them.

While crowds surrounded the couple, they still enjoyed what Stars Wars Nite had to offer, even riding Hyperspace Mountain with Lean and hitching a ride on a carousel.