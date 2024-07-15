Whoopi Goldberg Recalls Spreading Her Mother’s Ashes on a Disneyland Ride: ‘We Were Subtle About It'

After the death of her mother in 2010, actress and talk show host Whoopi Goldberg spread her ashes in "the happiest place on Earth:" Disneyland.

Retelling the experience, which she also detailed in her new memoir, Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother and Me, Goldberg was on Late Night With Seth Meyers last week to discuss the moment. Apparently, Goldberg's mother, Emma Harris, was a devoted fan of Disneyland attraction "It's a Small World," where her ashes were sprinkled.

"No one should do this. Don’t do it," Goldberg, 68, playfully warned the audience around the 5-minute mark of the video below.

"She loved Small World. So, in the Small World ride, periodically, I’d scoop some of her up and I’d do this poof, and I said, 'My God, this cold is getting worse and worse!' And then we got over to the flowers where it says, 'Disneyland' and I was like, 'Oh, look at that! Poof.'"