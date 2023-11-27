Man Arrested After Getting Naked on Disneyland Ride

A guest at Disneyland pulled off a wild stunt by getting naked on the It's A Small World ride.
According to Deadline, the incident happened on Sunday when the guest got off the ride while it was moving and removed their clothes. Park operators were aware of the situation and stopped the ride while the guest was detained and removed from the park.
The Anaheim Police Department brought the person into custody shortly after he was removed from the premises and the ride itself was shut down for over an hour while park operators inspected the scene. No other guests were harmed.
Video of the incident showed the guest maneuvering through the makeshift river that brings guests through the ride without his shirt on. Another clip showed the guy messing with the animatronics on the ride located within the Fantasyland.
One park guest can be heard telling the man to stop what he's doing and have a seat while the ride went through the India scene. Other guests were concerned the man would cause serious damage to the ride.
This is the second recent troubling incident to occur at Disneyland. Earlier this month, a man died after jumping off a parking structure on the property. The San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported the Orange County Sheriff's office identified the victim as Jonah Edwards, 24. Police said Edwards jumped from the Pixar Pals structure on Magic Way around 9:30 p.m.
According to Anaheim Police spokesperson Sgt. Jon McClintock, authorities responded to a call regarding a man jumping from the six-floor parking structure, and found Edwards dead at the scene. McClintock said police are investigating the death as a suicide. Edwards' death marks the third suicide at the Anaheim resort since last December and the sixth since 2010.