Man Arrested After Getting Naked on Disneyland Ride

A guest at Disneyland pulled off a wild stunt by getting naked on the It's A Small World ride.

According to Deadline, the incident happened on Sunday when the guest got off the ride while it was moving and removed their clothes. Park operators were aware of the situation and stopped the ride while the guest was detained and removed from the park.

The Anaheim Police Department brought the person into custody shortly after he was removed from the premises and the ride itself was shut down for over an hour while park operators inspected the scene. No other guests were harmed.

Video of the incident showed the guest maneuvering through the makeshift river that brings guests through the ride without his shirt on. Another clip showed the guy messing with the animatronics on the ride located within the Fantasyland.