Designer

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

TORONTO, CANADA - NOVEMBER 17: Rapper Drake sits court side during the second half of the NBA In-Season Tournament game between the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena on November 17, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kai Cenat attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France.
Music

Kai Cenat Tells Drake to 'Drop the Album' After 'Vivet Designer' Joke

The popular streamer wants Drizzy to lock in an official release date for 'ICEMAN.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams139 days ago
Aimé Leon Dore
Style

Aimé Leon Dore Upgrades Uniform Wear With Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

The collection revitalizes core Aimé Leon Dore pieces, including leather goods.

Jaelani Turner-Williams141 days ago
Ralph Lauren
Style

Ralph Lauren and Major League Baseball Unveil Latest Collaboration Ahead of Opening Day

The collection celebrates six legendary teams including Lauren’s hometown team, the New York Yankees.

Jaelani Turner-Williams141 days ago
Rome, Italy: Fashion designer Valentino, casually dressed in slacks and sweater, fingers his new autumn-winter creations hidden by paper covers and ready for showing in the Eternal City on July 15.
Style

Valentino, Iconic Italian Fashion Designer, Dies at 93

The founder of the legendary Valentino brand died at his home in Rome.

Jaelani Turner-Williams179 days ago
Lisa for 2026 Women's Kith campaign.
Style

Lisa Guest Designs Kith Women Spring 2026 Collection

The Blackpink star co-designed the collection with Kith CEO Ronnie Fieg after starring in the brand's 2024 campaign and building a collaborative creative partnership.

Complex Staff182 days ago
Advertisement
Hermes, Hong Kong, China.
Style

Hermès Allegedly Profiles Clients, Tracks Addresses and Social Media to Determine Access to Bags

One alleged employee said that new Hermès clients were viewed as "suspect" until they've built enough purchase history with the fashion brand.

Jaelani Turner-Williams185 days ago
Who Decides War
Style

Who Decides War Jackets, Hoodies, T-Shirts: How to Shop

The New York brand's latest collection is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff190 days ago
Press
Style

Beyoncé Wears Custom Mugler In Cowboy Carter Tour Opening Show

The custom white cowboy-inspired fit included a leather fringe jacket.

Jaelani Turner-Williams444 days ago
Kanye West and designer Jerry Lorenzo attend Travis Scott Music Video Premiere Party For "Pick Up The Phone 90210" on August 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Style

Ye Calls Jerry Lorenzo 'Corny and Disloyal' for Working With Adidas

The artist formerly known as Kanye West took to social media to air his grievances with Jerry Lorenzo, Adidas, and "fake friends."

Andrew W556 days ago
Katy Perry smiling.
Music

Katy Perry Wins Trademark Battle Against Designer Katie Perry

The singer had previously lost the case last April.

Trey Alston600 days ago
Advertisement
Angela Simmons in an intricately patterned, plunging dress with a statement handgun clutch on the red carpet at the BET Awards 2024
Style

Angela Simmons Apologizes for Bringing Gun-Shaped Purse to BET Awards: ‘I Thought It Was a Fashion Moment'

"I didn't have any intentions of ruffling anyone's feathers. It seems like everyone, or a couple of people, i'll say, are a little upset, but I don't mean no harm," Simmons added.

Jaelani Turner-Williams746 days ago
Craftsman examining a string in workshop, wearing a cap and vest
Style

Kapital Founder Toshikiyo Hirata Dies

The late fashion designer founded the company in the 80s after falling in love with American denim in the U.S.

Alex Ocho808 days ago
Man in black suit and sunglasses at an event
Style

Legendary Designer Roberto Cavalli, Known for His Collaborations With Music Icons, Dies at 83

The legendary designer blew up in the '90s after he revolutionized the denim industry by introducing Lycra fabric to the material.

Mark Elibert826 days ago
Style

Warby Parker and Theophilio Connect for SHAUNIE Eyewear Collection

Curated by Black Fashion Fair, the limited edition eyewear honors the nostalgia of Warby Parker and contemporary clothing brand Theophilio.

Jaelani Turner-Williams850 days ago
Style

COS Announces SS24 Runway Show in Rome

The show will be streamed live on the brand's Instagram and TikTok.

Jaelani Turner-Williams856 days ago
Advertisement
Style

Coperni Debuts Its ‘Air Swipe Bag’ Made Out of 99 Percent Air and One Percent Glass

The fashion house's one-of-a-kind accessory is created with the same material NASA has used to collect stardust.

Alex Ocho864 days ago
Style

Rihanna Returns to Paris Fashion Week at Dior Couture Show

This was her first appearance at a designer show after the birth of her second son in August.

tara mahadevan907 days ago
Style

Man’s Louis Vuitton Face Tattoos Go Viral

The man had his eyebrows, beard, and forehead tattooed with the designer brand's motif.

tara mahadevan914 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App