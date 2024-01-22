Rihanna Returns to Paris Fashion Week at Dior Couture Show

Rihanna has returned to Paris Fashion Week.

The music mogul attended Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior couture spring 2024 runway show at Musée Rodin on Jan. 22, where she put her own twist on the Dior’s New Look silhouette.

W Magazine describes the New Look’s shape as having “rounded, dramatic shoulders and a cinched waist that finishes off into some sort of statement skirt.” RiRi embodied that look with an off-the-shoulder jacket, accentuating her waist with a thick black belt, and a skirt that went just beyond her knees. She gave her iteration an edge with a newsboy baseball hat, leather gloves, over-lined lips, and stunning diamond jewelry.