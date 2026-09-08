Yasmin Duale Portrait

Yasmin Duale

Joined December 2021 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories

The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time

The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time

From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.

Yasmin Duale1491 days ago
Scene from Dixon Road play

New Musical 'Dixon Road' Is a Somali-Canadian Kid's Love Letter to Her Community

Toronto's Fatuma Adar speaks about the inspiration and process behind her debut musical 'Dixon Road,' a semi-autobiographical ode to the Somali diaspora.

Yasmin Duale1556 days ago
Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers is guarded by Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors

Raptors vs. 76ers: 2019's Easy Fix Is Unlikely to Work This Time Around

Both Pascal Siakam and Joel Embiid have stepped up their games significantly since the last time the Raptors and Sixers faced each other in the playoffs.

Yasmin Duale1617 days ago
Basketball player Fitriya Mohamed

Fitriya Mohamed Is Breaking Barriers—and Ankles—for Muslim Women in Sports

Hijabi basketball player and Master's student Fitriya Mohamed chats about founding the Muslim Women Summer Basketball League and fighting for representation.

Yasmin Duale1634 days ago
haddeus Young #30 of the San Antonio Spurs passes the ball

Why the Raptors Are Better After Trading for Thaddeus Young

While it's not the sexiest acquisition, the Toronto Raptors became a more competitive team by trading Goran Dragic for Thaddeus Young at the NBA trade deadline.

Yasmin Duale1680 days ago
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Artwork for Green Line by Dijah SB

DijahSB Drops "Green Line," an Ode to Your Long TTC Commute

“Green Line," a new track by GTA rapper Dijah SB, featuring Terrell Morris, is a song for us struggling commuters. It's the first single of their new EP.

Yasmin Duale1689 days ago
Pascal Siakam in a white tee and necklace

A Look Into Pascal Siakam's Love for Toronto's BIPOC Designers

Behind the scenes, Siakam devised a bit of an ode to the style and stories that make Toronto a playground of community and inspiration for BIPOC designers.

Yasmin Duale1729 days ago

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