Yasmin Duale
Latest Stories
The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time
From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.
New Musical 'Dixon Road' Is a Somali-Canadian Kid's Love Letter to Her Community
Toronto's Fatuma Adar speaks about the inspiration and process behind her debut musical 'Dixon Road,' a semi-autobiographical ode to the Somali diaspora.
Raptors vs. 76ers: 2019's Easy Fix Is Unlikely to Work This Time Around
Both Pascal Siakam and Joel Embiid have stepped up their games significantly since the last time the Raptors and Sixers faced each other in the playoffs.
Fitriya Mohamed Is Breaking Barriers—and Ankles—for Muslim Women in Sports
Hijabi basketball player and Master's student Fitriya Mohamed chats about founding the Muslim Women Summer Basketball League and fighting for representation.
Why the Raptors Are Better After Trading for Thaddeus Young
While it's not the sexiest acquisition, the Toronto Raptors became a more competitive team by trading Goran Dragic for Thaddeus Young at the NBA trade deadline.
DijahSB Drops "Green Line," an Ode to Your Long TTC Commute
“Green Line," a new track by GTA rapper Dijah SB, featuring Terrell Morris, is a song for us struggling commuters. It's the first single of their new EP.
A Look Into Pascal Siakam's Love for Toronto's BIPOC Designers
Behind the scenes, Siakam devised a bit of an ode to the style and stories that make Toronto a playground of community and inspiration for BIPOC designers.