Fragment Design

Fragment Design is a Japanese streetwear brand founded by Hiroshi Fujiwara in 2003, a pioneer of the Ura-Harajuku scene. Known for its minimalist black and white color palette and the distinctive lightning bolt logo, the brand has made a mark through high-profile collaborations with Nike, Louis Vuitton, and Travis Scott that fuse streetwear’s raw edge with luxury craftsmanship. Its relevance traces back to Fujiwara’s role as a cultural connector who bridges underground and mainstream fashion. Fragment Design’s defining feature is its ability to inject subtle, refined details—like tonal colorways and understated branding—into collaborative pieces, attracting collectors who value exclusivity and nuanced design over loud logos.

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