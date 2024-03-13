COS Announces SS24 Runway Show in Rome

London-based fashion brand COS heads to the Eternal City this month for their SS24 runway presentation.

On March 26, COS unveils their new designs in Rome. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be streamed live on the brand's Instagram and TikTok.

"With a continued focus on craftsmanship and enduring design, the presentation will combine the brand's latest Atelier capsule and mainline collection, set against the backdrop of one of Rome’s historic recently renovated 15th century buildings, marking the first time the venue has opened its doors in such a way," the brand shared in a press release about the upcoming show.

Check out more looks from the collection below.