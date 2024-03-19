Warby Parker and Theophilio Connect for SHAUNIE Eyewear Collection

Warby Parker and Theophilio have paired up for a fresh take on statement eyewear.

On Tuesday, the brands dropped the three-piece SHAUNIE sunglasses collection, with colorways inspired by the Jamaican origins of Theophilio founder and creative director, Edvin Thompson. The drop features "intermix tones" in Lemon Drop, Shade and Sorrell, all available for $145 USD.

"For his New York label’s foray into eyewear, we translated designer Edvin Thompson’s memories of home into a genre-bending new shape," reads a description of the collection

Purchases from the collection are also charitable, as every pair of SHAUNIE sold, another is given to "someone in need."

In addition, Black Fashion Fair has its own curated take of SHAUNIE in a limited edition Soursop exclusive, also available for $145 USD.