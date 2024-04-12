Legendary Designer Roberto Cavalli, Known for His Collaborations With Music Icons, Dies at 83

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli passed away on Friday. He was 83 years old.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that Cavalli succumbed to an illness in his home in Florence, Italy. The legendary designer's fashion house released a statement on its Instagram that also announced his death and included various quotes from him throughout the years. In the caption of the post, the fashion house included words from Fausto Puglisi, the creative director at Roberto Cavalli.

"Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always," Puglisi wrote. "It is the greatest honour of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style. Rest in peace you will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me."

Sergio Azzolari, CEO at Roberto Cavalli, added, "The Roberto Cavalli company shares condolences with Mr. Cavalli's family loss. His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration."