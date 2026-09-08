Shalayne Pulia Portrait

Shalayne Pulia

Joined October 2021 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

Reebok Life Is Not a Spectator Sport Campaign 2022

Reebok Tapped Allen Iverson to Help Bring Back These Classics

Reebok releases “Life Is Not a Spectator Sport” campaign with short films starring Allen Iverson, Tems, Lolo Zouaï, Ghetts, and more. Watch all the action here.

Shalayne Pulia1681 days ago
Saks Buyers Game Day Capsules

Saks' Style Stars Put Together Exclusive Capsules for the Big Game

Get a closer look at Saks’ exclusive game-day capsules featuring designer brands Helmut Lang, Ksubi, and more. Refresh your wardrobe and shop the collections.

Shalayne Pulia1689 days ago
Saks Game Day 2022

Saks’ Exclusive Game-Day Capsules Give Athleisure a Luxe New Meaning

Saks put together Game-Day Capsules featuring Balenciaga, Givenchy, Ksubi, Versace, and more in celebration of the biggest sports event of the year.

Shalayne Pulia1708 days ago
2 Chainz True Religion Collaboration

True Religion's Creative Director Says This 2 Chainz Collaboration Is Just the Beginning

2 Chainz and True Religion collaborate on a new collection in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the rapper’s ‘T.R.U REALigion’ mixtape. Get a BTS look here.

Shalayne Pulia1765 days ago
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True Religion Originals Thumbnail

Can’t Find Jeans That Fit? Try This Handy Denim Guide

True Religion releases a fit guide featuring styles from the brand’s Originals denim collection. Shop all the innovative cuts here and see jeans differently.

Shalayne Pulia1793 days ago

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