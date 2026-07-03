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Take a Peep inside SEVENSTORE's New Liverpool Retail Space
SEVENSTORE recently opened the doors to their brand new retail and creative space, bringing big name brands to Liverpool's Baltic Triangle.
MATCHESFASHION.COM Launches Their SS19 Sneaker Studio Full of Exclusive Styles
MATCHESFASHION.COM showcase a range of exclusive sneaker styles for Men and Women with their SS19 Sneaker Studio.
Did Floyd Mayweather Really Buy Designer Shoes for His Dog?
We wouldn't put it past him.
How EQT Designer Chris Hui Went from Customising Sneakers to Working for adidas Originals
We caught up with Chris at the EQT Creator Studio in London to find out about his inspirations and creative process.
PROMO: Selfridges X Complex Present the Christmas Edition to Designer Sneaker Room
Check out the latest Christmas-themed edition of Designer Sneaker Room for the Selfridges X Complex colllaboration.
Maison Martin Margiela Gets Into the Wheat Sneaker Game
Designer fashion house, Maison Martin Margiela, has started making wheat colored sneakers.
The Coolest Designer Sneakers To Buy Right Now
You can never have too many cool kicks.
Kendrick Lamar's "Control" Verse Says He'll Only Wear White T-Shirts, RIP to His Designer Gear
Say peace to all his high-fashion and designer-name looks.
High/Low: Designer Sneakers and Their Affordable Counterparts
Can't afford luxe kicks? Opt for these instead.
Rick Ross Gets New Designer Shoes
Prada, Saint Laurent Paris, Givenchy, and Balenciaga.
Swizz Beatz Gets New Android Homme Sneakers
More designer sneakers for the producer.
10 Awesome Designer Sneakers That Will Elevate Your Style
Luxe kicks that will get you noticed.
Pusha T Gets New Balenciaga Sneakers
The rapper's sneaker collection keeps growing.