Designer Sneakers

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Style

Take a Peep inside SEVENSTORE's New Liverpool Retail Space

SEVENSTORE recently opened the doors to their brand new retail and creative space, bringing big name brands to Liverpool's Baltic Triangle. 

Sam Cole2614 days ago
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Sneakers

MATCHESFASHION.COM Launches Their SS19 Sneaker Studio Full of Exclusive Styles

MATCHESFASHION.COM showcase a range of exclusive sneaker styles for Men and Women with their SS19 Sneaker Studio. 

Sam Cole2777 days ago
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Sneakers

How EQT Designer Chris Hui Went from Customising Sneakers to Working for adidas Originals

We caught up with Chris at the EQT Creator Studio in London to find out about his inspirations and creative process.

Jay Kamara3251 days ago
Sneakers

PROMO: Selfridges X Complex Present the Christmas Edition to Designer Sneaker Room

Check out the latest Christmas-themed edition of Designer Sneaker Room for the Selfridges X Complex colllaboration.

Megan Munro3860 days ago
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Sneakers

Nasir Mazhar Announces Forthcoming Sneaker Line

These could be fire.

Megan Munro4048 days ago
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Sneakers

Maison Martin Margiela Gets Into the Wheat Sneaker Game

Designer fashion house, Maison Martin Margiela, has started making wheat colored sneakers.

Pete Forester4080 days ago
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Style

The Coolest Designer Sneakers To Buy Right Now

You can never have too many cool kicks.

Matthew Henson4648 days ago
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Style

Kendrick Lamar's "Control" Verse Says He'll Only Wear White T-Shirts, RIP to His Designer Gear

Say peace to all his high-fashion and designer-name looks.

James Harris4721 days ago
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Style

High/Low: Designer Sneakers and Their Affordable Counterparts

Can't afford luxe kicks? Opt for these instead.

Matthew Henson4727 days ago
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Style

Rick Ross Gets New Designer Shoes

Prada, Saint Laurent Paris, Givenchy, and Balenciaga.

Karizza Sanchez4920 days ago
Style

Swizz Beatz Gets New Android Homme Sneakers

More designer sneakers for the producer.

Karizza Sanchez4947 days ago
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10 Awesome Designer Sneakers That Will Elevate Your Style

Luxe kicks that will get you noticed.

Matthew Henson5022 days ago
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Pusha T Gets New Balenciaga Sneakers

The rapper's sneaker collection keeps growing.

Karizza Sanchez5025 days ago

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