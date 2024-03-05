Coperni Debuts Its ‘Air Swipe Bag’ Made Out of 99 Percent Air and One Percent Glass

Coperni’s latest bag is something you have to see to believe.

“The Air Swipe Bag” went viral online after the fashion brand unveiled their new accessory on Instagram. The Air Swipe Bag made its official debut during the brand's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

The bag is made out of NASA's nanomaterial called “silica aerogel,” also known as the lightest solid on Earth consisting of 99 percent air and one percent glass. Silica aerogel has previously been used by NASA to “capture stardust."