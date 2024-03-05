Coperni Debuts Its ‘Air Swipe Bag’ Made Out of 99 Percent Air and One Percent Glass

Coperni’s latest bag is something you have to see to believe.
“The Air Swipe Bag” went viral online after the fashion brand unveiled their new accessory on Instagram. The Air Swipe Bag made its official debut during the brand's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
The bag is made out of NASA's nanomaterial called “silica aerogel,” also known as the lightest solid on Earth consisting of 99 percent air and one percent glass. Silica aerogel has previously been used by NASA to “capture stardust."
The Air Swipe Bag reportedly weighs 33 grams, but is built to withstand the heat of up to 1200 Celsius, or 2192 Fahrenheit, and pressure of up to 4000 times its weight.
The designers of the bag told Vogue UK that the accessory was named after the unlock function on the iPhone and that it took 15 prototypes to achieve the final design.
The bag's compact size prompted some to ask about the practicality of the purse in the comments section, writing, “Does it serve the function of a bag tho??”
The brand responded by confirming it can hold an iPhone. Of course, smaller bags have existed.
Additional details, such as a street date and retail price, were not available at the time of publishing.