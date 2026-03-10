Music

Drake's Dad, Dennis Graham, Puts Fan in Place for 'Weird' Criticism: 'You Know Nothing'

Meanwhile, the wait for 'Iceman' continues.

Drake and his father, Dennis Graham, pose together. Drake is in a black shirt, and Dennis wears a purple suit and white hat.
Image via Getty/Chris Polk/BBMA2017/DCP

Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, has put an Instagram commenter in their place for sharing an unfortunate remark that could have easily been avoided with a cursory Google search.

Earlier this month, a clip from a 2018 Van Lathan interview with Dennis resurfaced on social media. In the interview, Dennis, a musician in his own right, reflected on the moment he knew as a parent that his son was “really special.”

The interview’s resurfacing resulted in the below IG post, which spurred a comment from a viewer who argued it was “kinda weird [Dennis] doesn’t address his own kid as Aubrey.”

Drake’s dad, naturally, was quick to respond by highlighting an easily verifiable fact, i.e., the Iceman artist’s full name is indeed Aubrey Drake Graham.

“I named my son Drake so that’s why I call him Drake, and I have no idea how you came to think that it’s weird me calling him his name that I gave him,” Dennis wrote in his reply, seen below. “Ask questions before you make a comment on something you know nothing about.”

This instance of fatherly defense comes amid fans’ wait for official word on when, exactly, we can expect Iceman—Drake’s first solo album since 2023’s For All the Dogs—to arrive. Originally expected to be eyeing a 2025 release date, the album is now widely believed to be slotted for 2026. A confirmed drop date, however, has not been announced.

The teases have been plentiful in recent months, including another cryptic IG update from the five-time Grammy winner just last week.

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