Drake Continues to Diss Joe Budden, Says He’s Grateful He Doesn’t Have to Use 'Best Buy Podcast Mics'

Drake had more to say about Joe Budden over the weekend.

In an Instagram carousel posted on Sunday, the 6 god shared a number of tour memories to commemorate the recent launch of his For All the Dogs album. The final slide, however, featured a portion of an old photo of Budden. Specifically, the pic seemingly originated from a photo of Budden circa 2019 in which he’s seen posing with what appears to be a hat case.

“I thank god for this life and not having to come to rushed conclusions on Best Buy podcast mics,” the “Summer Games” sequel denier captioned his IG update on Sunday.