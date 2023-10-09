Drake Continues to Diss Joe Budden, Says He’s Grateful He Doesn’t Have to Use 'Best Buy Podcast Mics'

Drake had more to say about Joe Budden over the weekend.
In an Instagram carousel posted on Sunday, the 6 god shared a number of tour memories to commemorate the recent launch of his For All the Dogs album. The final slide, however, featured a portion of an old photo of Budden. Specifically, the pic seemingly originated from a photo of Budden circa 2019 in which he’s seen posing with what appears to be a hat case.
“I thank god for this life and not having to come to rushed conclusions on Best Buy podcast mics,” the “Summer Games” sequel denier captioned his IG update on Sunday.
Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, also chimed in, saying he was "sick of these old fucking haters fucking with" his son.
"It's a fucking shame that a young artist can't do his own thing and enjoy his glory without an old hater motherfucker trying to bust his bubble because he has nothing going on," he said in a comment.
In case you somehow missed it, this caption and photo combo arrives after Budden’s criticism of Drake’s approach on his Dogs album, which he previously responded to with a widely headlined statement in which he called the podcast personality a "poster child for frustration."
Budden's response to Drake's original comments was a short one, as the Joe Budden Podcast host said, simply, "You’ll grow up sooner or later… Father Time is undefeated.”
As for the full podcast episode that started all of this, you can find that here.
Amid the discourse, Drake recently reflected on the initial wave of listener reactions to his 2011 album Take Care. The implication is that Dogs could go on to be a widely adored entry in Drake's catalog, not unlike how the years have been particularly kind to his sophomore album.