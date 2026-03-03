Drake Again Teases 'Iceman' With Cryptic Update: 'What I Was Doing When You Thought I Was Crying'

Drake’s Iceman album, as you well know, didn’t land a 2025 release after all. 2026, however, is starting to feel like a sure thing. In the early hours of Tuesday (March 3), the OVO Sound co-founder gave fans another cryptic-seeming Instagram caption to chew on, complete with more Iceman teases. “What I Was Doing When You Thought I Was Crying,” Drake captioned the post in question, which also, as is tradition at this point, featured an assortment of images intended to drive the point home.

Among the visuals included in the post were an image of a man wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “THEY DOUBTED ME,” an Iceman-referencing warning message, a snapshot of Drake’s father (Dennis Graham), and a photo of “Believe” hitmaker Cher.

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This October will mark three years since Drake’s most recent solo album, For All the Dogs, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. His most recent full-length, last year’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, was a joint project with PARTYNEXTDOOR. J. Cole, featured on the Dogs single “First Person Shooter,” has been speculated as a potential guest on the forthcoming Iceman. When approached by a reporter for @Bars while on the road in support of his own The Fall-Off album last month, Cole was asked about this possibility, though his answer didn’t offer much in the way of outright confirmation or denial.